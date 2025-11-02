Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed approval of Thailand’s decision not to legalise casinos. The Chinese government plans to promote Thailand as a tourist destination to its citizens.

Anutin provided this update on Thailand’s tourism prospects following his return from China on Saturday night, after participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in South Korea.

During a speech at Wing 6 in Bangkok, Anutin explained that he had a bilateral meeting with President Xi, where he reiterated Thailand’s stance against legalising gambling or casinos.

‘President Xi seemed pleased with this assurance,’ Anutin remarked.

He further noted that while President Xi acknowledged that China cannot interfere in Thailand’s domestic matters, the Chinese government might advise its citizens to refrain from visiting countries with policies that diverge from China’s principles.

“The discussions were positive and filled with mutual comprehension. President Xi appeared more relaxed upon learning that the current Thai government does not intend to legalise casinos. This indicates that the Chinese government will encourage its citizens to visit Thailand with confidence,” Anutin stated.

Earlier this year, President Xi reportedly advised former Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra against pursuing a casino legalisation policy. In mid-year, Paetongtarn mentioned that Chinese tourists were more concerned about safety than casino policies.

In recent news, Thailand’s long-debated casino bill could make a comeback as early as 2026. Earlier this year, the Thai Cabinet approved a draft law to establish regulated casino-entertainment complexes aimed at boosting tourism and foreign investment. However, the plan was shelved in July 2025 following protests and political rifts that saw the Bhumjaithai Party withdraw from the ruling coalition. Legal experts note the idea isn’t dead yet, if the Pheu Thai-led government stabilises its coalition and rebuilds public trust, the bill could return to Parliament for further debate. Proponents believe that integrated resorts combining casinos, hotels, and entertainment venues could generate billions in investment and thousands of jobs, while critics continue to warn about social and moral impacts. The earliest progress is expected in 2026, pending new studies, consultations, and a national consensus.

Chinese tourist arrivals in Thailand significantly decreased in the first half of this year, dropping to 2.26 million, a 34% decline compared to the previous year, reported by Bangkok Post.