Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost

Chinese tourists expected to return as confidence in Thai tourism grows

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 2, 2025, 4:48 PM
51 2 minutes read
Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed approval of Thailand’s decision not to legalise casinos. The Chinese government plans to promote Thailand as a tourist destination to its citizens.

Anutin provided this update on Thailand’s tourism prospects following his return from China on Saturday night, after participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in South Korea.

During a speech at Wing 6 in Bangkok, Anutin explained that he had a bilateral meeting with President Xi, where he reiterated Thailand’s stance against legalising gambling or casinos.

‘President Xi seemed pleased with this assurance,’ Anutin remarked.

He further noted that while President Xi acknowledged that China cannot interfere in Thailand’s domestic matters, the Chinese government might advise its citizens to refrain from visiting countries with policies that diverge from China’s principles.

“The discussions were positive and filled with mutual comprehension. President Xi appeared more relaxed upon learning that the current Thai government does not intend to legalise casinos. This indicates that the Chinese government will encourage its citizens to visit Thailand with confidence,” Anutin stated.

Earlier this year, President Xi reportedly advised former Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra against pursuing a casino legalisation policy. In mid-year, Paetongtarn mentioned that Chinese tourists were more concerned about safety than casino policies.

Related Articles

In recent news, Thailand’s long-debated casino bill could make a comeback as early as 2026. Earlier this year, the Thai Cabinet approved a draft law to establish regulated casino-entertainment complexes aimed at boosting tourism and foreign investment.

However, the plan was shelved in July 2025 following protests and political rifts that saw the Bhumjaithai Party withdraw from the ruling coalition.

Legal experts note the idea isn’t dead yet, if the Pheu Thai-led government stabilises its coalition and rebuilds public trust, the bill could return to Parliament for further debate.

Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost | News by Thaiger
Image credit to Pexels

Proponents believe that integrated resorts combining casinos, hotels, and entertainment venues could generate billions in investment and thousands of jobs, while critics continue to warn about social and moral impacts.

The earliest progress is expected in 2026, pending new studies, consultations, and a national consensus.

Chinese tourist arrivals in Thailand significantly decreased in the first half of this year, dropping to 2.26 million, a 34% decline compared to the previous year, reported by Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost

9 seconds ago
Full Moon Party cancelled in Thailand due to national mourning | Thaiger Pattaya Travel

Full Moon Party cancelled in Thailand due to national mourning

38 minutes ago
Deputy mayor admits to fatal shooting in Prachin Buri home | Thaiger Thailand News

Deputy mayor admits to fatal shooting in Prachin Buri home

1 hour ago
Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

2 hours ago
Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party

3 hours ago
Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit

3 hours ago
Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition

5 hours ago
Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani

6 hours ago
Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident

7 hours ago
Thai band&#8217;s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai band’s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win

1 day ago
Thai welfare cardholders get year-end cash boost from November | Thaiger Economy News

Thai welfare cardholders get year-end cash boost from November

1 day ago
Co-payment scheme boost sends Thai shop sales soaring 80% | Thaiger Business News

Co-payment scheme boost sends Thai shop sales soaring 80%

1 day ago
Phuket transforms into open-air gallery for art biennale | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket transforms into open-air gallery for art biennale

1 day ago
GSB lottery hands out millions in November 1 prize draw | Thaiger Thailand News

GSB lottery hands out millions in November 1 prize draw

1 day ago
Ancient cart in Surin draws crowds chasing lucky numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Ancient cart in Surin draws crowds chasing lucky numbers

1 day ago
NACC probes ex-PM Srettha over 10,000 baht digital wallet funds | Thaiger Politics News

NACC probes ex-PM Srettha over 10,000 baht digital wallet funds

1 day ago
Bangkok preps for massive crowds at Queen Mother tribute event | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok preps for massive crowds at Queen Mother tribute event

1 day ago
Copper cable crooks plunge Chon Buri highway into darkness | Thaiger Pattaya News

Copper cable crooks plunge Chon Buri highway into darkness

1 day ago
Thai govt to launch Buddhism watchdog over rising concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai govt to launch Buddhism watchdog over rising concerns

1 day ago
Pattaya drug raid busts &#8216;pot k&#8217; lab as suspect flushes proof | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug raid busts ‘pot k’ lab as suspect flushes proof

1 day ago
Driver nods off, flips car and sets Bangkok toll booth ablaze (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Driver nods off, flips car and sets Bangkok toll booth ablaze (video)

1 day ago
Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown

1 day ago
Thailand braces for downpours as stormy weather returns | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for downpours as stormy weather returns

1 day ago
Malaysian tourist goes viral for taking over Thai motorcycle taxi | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian tourist goes viral for taking over Thai motorcycle taxi

2 days ago
China NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 2, 2025, 4:48 PM
51 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.