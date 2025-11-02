Thailand reassures China, no casinos amid tourism boost
Chinese tourists expected to return as confidence in Thai tourism grows
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed approval of Thailand’s decision not to legalise casinos. The Chinese government plans to promote Thailand as a tourist destination to its citizens.
Anutin provided this update on Thailand’s tourism prospects following his return from China on Saturday night, after participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in South Korea.
During a speech at Wing 6 in Bangkok, Anutin explained that he had a bilateral meeting with President Xi, where he reiterated Thailand’s stance against legalising gambling or casinos.
‘President Xi seemed pleased with this assurance,’ Anutin remarked.
He further noted that while President Xi acknowledged that China cannot interfere in Thailand’s domestic matters, the Chinese government might advise its citizens to refrain from visiting countries with policies that diverge from China’s principles.
“The discussions were positive and filled with mutual comprehension. President Xi appeared more relaxed upon learning that the current Thai government does not intend to legalise casinos. This indicates that the Chinese government will encourage its citizens to visit Thailand with confidence,” Anutin stated.
Earlier this year, President Xi reportedly advised former Thai prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra against pursuing a casino legalisation policy. In mid-year, Paetongtarn mentioned that Chinese tourists were more concerned about safety than casino policies.
Chinese tourist arrivals in Thailand significantly decreased in the first half of this year, dropping to 2.26 million, a 34% decline compared to the previous year, reported by Bangkok Post.
