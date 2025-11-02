Full Moon Party cancelled in Thailand due to national mourning

The Party expected to return in December high season

Published: November 2, 2025, 4:10 PM
Koh Phangan, Thailand – The Full Moon Party, a celebrated event on Haad Rin Beach originally slated for November 5, has been cancelled.

This follows the passing of Queen Mother Sirikit on October 25 at the age of 93. In her honour, Thailand is observing a period of national mourning, leading to the suspension of major public gatherings.

Organisers confirmed the cancellation through official channels, noting, ‘The Full Moon Party will not take place this month.’

Additionally, the Jungle Experience event set for November 4 has also been cancelled. However, Loy Krathong festivities will proceed, albeit in a way that honours traditional and cultural practices during this time of mourning.

Despite the cancellation being announced on short notice, preparations for each Full Moon Party typically begin almost a year in advance, starting in December of the previous year. This involves organising logistics such as international DJ bookings, safety protocols, and infrastructure arrangements.

During the mourning period, Thailand observes noticeable adjustments in daily behaviour and public life. Locals and tourists alike are encouraged to dress modestly in black, white, or subdued tones, while avoiding festive or overly casual attire.

Entertainment venues often tone down their atmosphere by lowering music volume, cancelling live performances, or suspending parties altogether out of respect.

Government buildings display flags at half-mast, and public television and radio programming shift to more solemn content. Visitors are reminded to act with discretion in public spaces, refrain from loud celebrations, and maintain a respectful presence, especially near temples and royal sites.

While there is no complete ban on travel or events, organisers are expected to align with the nation’s tone of mourning.

These temporary adjustments reflect Thailand’s deep reverence for the monarchy and its cultural emphasis on unity and respect during periods of national grief.

The next Full Moon Party is anticipated to occur in December 2025, aligning with the onset of the high season. Travellers are encouraged to verify ferry schedules and explore alternative activities available on the island, reported by the Pattaya News.

