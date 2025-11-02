Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party

In the early hours of today, November 2, police conducted a raid on a luxury hotel suite in central Bangkok, breaking up an event dubbed the Golden Mine Party. The operation, led by Police General Kittirat Phanpet, resulted in the arrest of a group of men engaged in drug use and illegal activities.

The raid, involving over 50 officers, was carried out discreetly via the hotel’s back entrance.

Several individuals were charged, including 35 year old Thaweepon, accused of possessing and using various illegal substances such as methamphetamine, yaba, ice, ecstasy, and ketamine. He was also charged with distributing inhalants.

Another individual, 34 year old Phongsakorn, faced charges for possessing and using ecstasy. The youngest arrested 27 year old Krityach was charged with possession of ice and for persuading others to use drugs, and 31 year old Stiwannit, was charged with drug use.

The police seized a substantial amount of contraband, including 1.11 grammes of ice, two yaba pills, a bottle of liquid ecstasy, 0.75 grammes of ketamine, two boxes of Viagra, and 30 bottles of poppers, a known inhalant.

They also confiscated 10 syringes, drug paraphernalia, used condoms, and lubricant from the scene, which was described as a chaotic environment.

The operation was prompted by tips from locals and aligned with policies set by Police General Kittirat to curb drug spread in tourist areas. Police Colonel Theeradej Thamsutthi led undercover operations to infiltrate the LGBTQ+ community, identifying the event location and timing.

The raid found 29 individuals, including 28 Thais and a Filipino, most of whom were in minimal clothing. Further investigation revealed that four of them tested positive for drugs, and three were found in possession of substances.

The arrested were taken to Lumpini Police Station for further legal proceedings, while 25 others are being questioned to gather more information. Police Colonel Yingyos Suwannano has initiated records for the individuals involved.

Deputy Police Commissioner Theeradej highlighted the misuse of poppers, initially a medical substance, but now illegally used by some men to alleviate pain during intercourse. He warned against such non-medical use, which should only occur under medical supervision.

Earlier this year, Bangkok police raided an exclusive underwear drug party at a luxury hotel in the city’s Watthana district, arresting 124 participants, including doctors and background actors.

The event, held on December 8, gained national attention after officers from Thong Lo Police Station discovered drugs such as ecstasy and ketamine at the scene. Of those arrested, 66 tested positive for drug use, while 31 were caught in possession of illegal substances.

This event’s organisers were identified as previously arrested individuals from a December 2025 incident in Thong Lor district, indicating a lack of remorse.

Police Lieutenant General Siam has ordered thorough investigations to ensure public trust, in line with Police General Kittirat’s directives, reported by KhaoSod.