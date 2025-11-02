Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party

Police raid Bangkok hotel, break up 'Golden Mine Party'

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 2, 2025, 1:59 PM
109 2 minutes read
Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In the early hours of today, November 2, police conducted a raid on a luxury hotel suite in central Bangkok, breaking up an event dubbed the Golden Mine Party. The operation, led by Police General Kittirat Phanpet, resulted in the arrest of a group of men engaged in drug use and illegal activities.

The raid, involving over 50 officers, was carried out discreetly via the hotel’s back entrance.

Several individuals were charged, including 35 year old Thaweepon, accused of possessing and using various illegal substances such as methamphetamine, yaba, ice, ecstasy, and ketamine. He was also charged with distributing inhalants.

Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Another individual, 34 year old Phongsakorn, faced charges for possessing and using ecstasy. The youngest arrested 27 year old Krityach was charged with possession of ice and for persuading others to use drugs, and 31 year old Stiwannit, was charged with drug use.

The police seized a substantial amount of contraband, including 1.11 grammes of ice, two yaba pills, a bottle of liquid ecstasy, 0.75 grammes of ketamine, two boxes of Viagra, and 30 bottles of poppers, a known inhalant.

They also confiscated 10 syringes, drug paraphernalia, used condoms, and lubricant from the scene, which was described as a chaotic environment.

The operation was prompted by tips from locals and aligned with policies set by Police General Kittirat to curb drug spread in tourist areas. Police Colonel Theeradej Thamsutthi led undercover operations to infiltrate the LGBTQ+ community, identifying the event location and timing.

Related Articles

The raid found 29 individuals, including 28 Thais and a Filipino, most of whom were in minimal clothing. Further investigation revealed that four of them tested positive for drugs, and three were found in possession of substances.

The arrested were taken to Lumpini Police Station for further legal proceedings, while 25 others are being questioned to gather more information. Police Colonel Yingyos Suwannano has initiated records for the individuals involved.

Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Deputy Police Commissioner Theeradej highlighted the misuse of poppers, initially a medical substance, but now illegally used by some men to alleviate pain during intercourse. He warned against such non-medical use, which should only occur under medical supervision.

Earlier this year, Bangkok police raided an exclusive underwear drug party at a luxury hotel in the city’s Watthana district, arresting 124 participants, including doctors and background actors.

The event, held on December 8, gained national attention after officers from Thong Lo Police Station discovered drugs such as ecstasy and ketamine at the scene. Of those arrested, 66 tested positive for drug use, while 31 were caught in possession of illegal substances.

This event’s organisers were identified as previously arrested individuals from a December 2025 incident in Thong Lor district, indicating a lack of remorse.

Police Lieutenant General Siam has ordered thorough investigations to ensure public trust, in line with Police General Kittirat’s directives, reported by KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

9 seconds ago
Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok police storm luxury suite, uncover drugs and illegal sex party

22 minutes ago
Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-chef arrested after Bangkok street robbery and police pursuit

40 minutes ago
Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari leads Thai fabric and craft competition

3 hours ago
Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pakistani DJ attacked by motorcycle gang in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Mother seeks justice after teen assault by 11 girls in Surat Thani

4 hours ago
Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Filipino transgender woman injures Ukrainian boyfriend in Pattaya stabbing incident

4 hours ago
Thai band&#8217;s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai band’s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win

22 hours ago
Thai welfare cardholders get year-end cash boost from November | Thaiger Economy News

Thai welfare cardholders get year-end cash boost from November

22 hours ago
Co-payment scheme boost sends Thai shop sales soaring 80% | Thaiger Business News

Co-payment scheme boost sends Thai shop sales soaring 80%

23 hours ago
Phuket transforms into open-air gallery for art biennale | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket transforms into open-air gallery for art biennale

23 hours ago
GSB lottery hands out millions in November 1 prize draw | Thaiger Thailand News

GSB lottery hands out millions in November 1 prize draw

24 hours ago
Ancient cart in Surin draws crowds chasing lucky numbers | Thaiger Thailand News

Ancient cart in Surin draws crowds chasing lucky numbers

1 day ago
NACC probes ex-PM Srettha over 10,000 baht digital wallet funds | Thaiger Politics News

NACC probes ex-PM Srettha over 10,000 baht digital wallet funds

1 day ago
Bangkok preps for massive crowds at Queen Mother tribute event | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok preps for massive crowds at Queen Mother tribute event

1 day ago
Copper cable crooks plunge Chon Buri highway into darkness | Thaiger Pattaya News

Copper cable crooks plunge Chon Buri highway into darkness

1 day ago
Thai govt to launch Buddhism watchdog over rising concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai govt to launch Buddhism watchdog over rising concerns

1 day ago
Pattaya drug raid busts &#8216;pot k&#8217; lab as suspect flushes proof | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya drug raid busts ‘pot k’ lab as suspect flushes proof

1 day ago
Driver nods off, flips car and sets Bangkok toll booth ablaze (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Driver nods off, flips car and sets Bangkok toll booth ablaze (video)

1 day ago
Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket masseuses push for fair rules amid beach crackdown

1 day ago
Thailand braces for downpours as stormy weather returns | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for downpours as stormy weather returns

1 day ago
Malaysian tourist goes viral for taking over Thai motorcycle taxi | Thaiger Thailand News

Malaysian tourist goes viral for taking over Thai motorcycle taxi

2 days ago
British couple swap burnout for bargain life in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

British couple swap burnout for bargain life in Thailand

2 days ago
Thai man bites police after failed attempt to win back ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man bites police after failed attempt to win back ex-wife

2 days ago
Thai MotoGP extension revs up for Cabinet approval | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MotoGP extension revs up for Cabinet approval

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: November 2, 2025, 1:59 PM
109 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.