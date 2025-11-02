Cambodia withdraws from Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand

Contestant ‘Fiyata’ proceeds to Thailand despite licence holder’s decision to pull out

Published: November 2, 2025, 2:21 PM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The page of Sorayuth Suthasanachinda, a prominent Thai news anchor, revealed that social media is abuzz with a statement from ELEVENTO9, the official licence holder of Miss Universe Cambodia.

The organisation announced its decision not to send a Cambodian representative to the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, which is scheduled to take place in Thailand yesterday, on November 1.

According to the statement, this decision came after Miss Universe Cambodia 2025, Thai Nyaree Sojiata, better known by her stage name Fiyata, failed to attend an important meeting concerning the pageant’s upcoming activities and regulations.

ELEVENTO9 cited the ongoing political tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, explaining that the diplomatic relationship and mutual understanding between the two nations had not yet stabilised or returned to normal conditions as hoped.

They stressed that if there is any potential risk to the Cambodian representative, or if the event were to negatively affect either country in any way, ELEVENTO9 would not take or bear any form of responsibility for the consequences arising from the situation.

Despite this, Fiyata reportedly planned to travel to Thailand today, November 2. Meanwhile, Miss Universe Cambodia’s national director and her niece, Malee, reaffirmed her dedication to ensuring Cambodia’s presence on the global stage, expressing her determination to raise the national flag proudly at the international competition.

Recently, Thailand and Cambodia recently signed a peace declaration brokered by US President Donald Trump during his visit to Malaysia. The agreement, attended by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, aims to normalise relations between the two neighbouring nations following months of border tension.

Photo by Mohd Rasfan via AP

The declaration, viewed as a diplomatic step rather than a formal treaty, signals a shared commitment to stability, peacebuilding, and enhanced regional cooperation in Southeast Asia, reflecting both nations’ desire to strengthen bilateral relations, rebuild mutual trust, and promote long-term economic and political collaboration under international mediation.

Published: November 2, 2025, 2:21 PM
