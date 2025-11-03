Thai woman loses 17,000 baht after thief finds spare key hidden in shoes

Victim blames her own carelessness after discovering missing savings

Petch Petpailin
Published: November 3, 2025, 11:34 AM
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ตะวันออก

A Thai woman lost 17,000 baht in cash after hiding a spare key inside her shoes left outside her rented room in Udon Thani.

The 26 year old victim, Khunphat, called officers from Mueang Udon Thani Police Station to investigate the theft at her room in Soi Samit Yothin 4, Mueang Udon Thani district, at around 9.20pm yesterday.

Khunphat told police there were no signs of forced entry and believed the thief had entered her room easily using the spare key. She led officers to inspect her second-floor room and pointed out her trainers left outside the door where she had hidden the key.

Khunphat explained that she works at a smoothie shop in a shopping mall and has been living in the accommodation for about a year. On the day of the incident, she left for work at 11am and returned home at around 8pm.

When she checked the right shoe where she usually hid the key, she could not find it. She later found it in the left shoe, which raised her suspicions. She rushed to check her cash box placed on the head of her bed and found that all 17,000 baht in cash was missing.

Key hidden in shoes led woman to lose life saving
Photo via Channel 8

Khunphat said she had been saving the money since last year. She did not deposit it in the bank to avoid mixing it with funds in her account, which holds money sent by her brother from abroad.

According to a report by Channel 7, Khunphat’s boyfriend later arrived at the scene to attend questioning with the police.

The victim told officers that she lives alone in the room, while her boyfriend only visits occasionally. Only the two of them knew she kept cash in the room, but she did not confirm whether he knew where the spare key was hidden.

Thai woman loses cash for carelessly left key outside room
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ตะวันออก

In part of her interview with Channel 7, Khunphat said…

“I feel deeply upset and speechless because that money was meant to help my younger sibling, who is about to graduate. I don’t even blame the thief. It was my own carelessness.”

Police advised the victim to file an official complaint at Mueang Udon Thani Police Station. Investigators will review nearby CCTV footage, as the dormitory’s security cameras were out of order. Officers are continuing to search for the suspect.

Petch Petpailin
Published: November 3, 2025, 11:34 AM
