Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up

A fatal crash occurred when a truck overturned on a Chon Buri highway, triggering a multi-vehicle collision that left one person dead and several injured.

The crash rocked Highway 331 in the early hours of yesterday, September 26, after an 18-wheeler lost control and triggered a four-vehicle pile-up in Khao Mai Kaew, Chon Buri.

The incident occurred at 1.06am on the Sattahip–Khao Hin Son route, when the massive truck, carrying rubber, veered across the median strip and smashed into a road sign before overturning. The force of the crash caused extensive damage and scattered debris across the highway.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit in Pattaya, Huay Yai Police, and local volunteer teams rushed to the scene. They found the overturned 18-wheeler, registered in Nakhon Si Thammarat, with its cab crushed and rubber cargo spilled across the road.

A 25 year old woman, Kanyarat Othongkham, was found dead inside the wreckage. A male driver, aged between 30 and 50, suffered critical head injuries after being pinned under a pile of rubber blocks. First responders worked to free him from the wreck.

The initial crash set off a chain reaction. A bronze Isuzu D-Max pickup, driven by 49 year old Navy Lieutenant Prasarn Saokaew, collided with the scattered debris, causing his vehicle to flip over. Lt. Prasarn and his young son, who was travelling with him, sustained minor injuries.

Two more vehicles were caught up in the chaos. A bronze employee shuttle van operated by Ploy Phraethong Transport Co., Ltd, driven by 66 year old Chatchai Aranyik, and a white Toyota Alphard van were both damaged in the aftermath. Occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries, reported The Pattaya News.

Chatchai, the shuttle van driver, recounted: “The truck had its turn signal on like it was about to turn, but suddenly it cut across the median and flipped over. It all happened so fast.”

Lt. Prasarn said: “It was pitch dark. I didn’t see the wreck in time. I hit the debris and lost control.”

Poor visibility is believed to have played a major role in the pile-up. Police are continuing to investigate what caused the truck to lose control in the first place.

The crash has sparked renewed calls for improved lighting and safety measures along this notoriously dangerous stretch of Highway 331.