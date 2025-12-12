Thai woman killed as pickup spins into Pathum Thani bus stop

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 12, 2025, 1:45 PM
164 2 minutes read
Photo via Seing Mualchon

A Thai woman was killed after a pickup truck lost control and spun into a bus stop in Pathum Thani province yesterday morning, December 11.

Officers from Thanyaburi Police Station were called to investigate the fatal accident at around 8am at a bus stop on Rangsit–Nakhon Nayok Road in the Thanyaburi district. Rescue workers later found the body of the victim, identified as Panyathip, lying under a tree near the bus stop.

At the scene, police found a bronze-grey pickup truck with heavy damage to its front and left side. The bus shelter showed clear impact marks, and a rubbish bin near the stop was also damaged.

A witness, 54 year old Saipin, told police that she had been waiting for the bus at the same stop when the pickup truck suddenly lost control and spun towards them. The rear of the vehicle struck Panyathip, who was standing nearby.

Saipin said she managed to run away just in time and believed she would have been injured if she had reacted any later. She suspected that the accident was caused by the wet and slippery road following rain earlier that morning.

Photo via Seing Mualchon

The pickup driver, identified as 61 year old Banphot, told officers that he had been driving normally when another pickup truck in front of him suddenly lost control and spun.

Although that vehicle managed to regain control, Banphot said he panicked and slammed on his brakes, causing his own pickup to lose control and crash into the bus stop.

Banphot said he was deeply sorry for the incident and wished to apologise to the victim’s family. He insisted that the crash was an accident and that he never intended for anyone to be hurt.

Photo via Seing Mualchon

Police summoned Banphot to Thanyaburi Police Station for further questioning as part of the investigation. Meanwhile, Panyathip’s body was sent to the Forensic Sciences Institute at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus for a post-mortem examination.

Following the fatal crash, a Thai travel blogger who runs the Facebook page Travel Style Lowcost raised public concerns about safety at bus stops across Thailand.

Safety bollards at bus stop
Photo by Richard L via Canva

The blogger questioned why protective bollards are not widely installed at bus stops, pointing out that such safety barriers are commonly seen in countries like Singapore.

He suggested that bollards could help prevent serious injuries or deaths in similar accidents and urged government agencies to consider installing them at bus stops nationwide.

Thai woman killed as pickup spins into Pathum Thani bus stop

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.