Pickup truck slams into songthaew in Chon Buri, 14 injured

A crash in Chon Buri early this morning, December 15, left multiple people injured when a pickup truck collided with the back of a songthaew.

The collision occurred at approximately 7.30am today on the inbound lane opposite the Tuk Nam building in Ban Suan subdistrict, Mueang district. Officers from Mueang Chon Buri Police Station, along with rescue workers, responded swiftly to the scene.

Emergency responders arrived to find a red songthaew with its rear severely damaged. A bronze pickup truck with its front-left side crushed was parked nearby. Rescue teams administered first aid to the injured passengers scattered on the road before transferring them to Chon Buri Hospital.

Khaosod reported that among the passengers was a group of students who were on their way to school. One student said the songthaew shook violently after a loud crash, causing several classmates to be injured or thrown from the vehicle.

Another passenger, 65 year old Nipa, told reporters she was heading to the hospital when the crash occurred. She said she heard a loud bang before the vehicle spun, causing people to be thrown from the songthaew. Nipa added that she lost consciousness and only later realised a pickup truck had crashed into them.

The driver of the pickup, 50 year old Sitthipon, admitted to police that he had dozed off at the wheel. He was returning from the market when he lost control and rear-ended the songthaew.

The songthaew driver, 61 year old Thanachai, said he had just picked up passengers from Nong Mon and was about to let them off near Chonkanyanukoon School when the crash occurred. He reported that about 14 passengers were injured, with some thrown from the vehicle due to the impact.

Police have launched an investigation and are questioning the pickup driver further. Legal action is expected to follow.

