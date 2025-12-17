Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri

Daughter pleads for help after mother goes missing in Chon Buri
Photo via The Pattaya News

The disappearance of a mother with Alzheimer’s disease in Chon Buri on December 7 has prompted her daughter to reach out to the media and the public for help.

On December 15, 27 year old Phimphilat Noen-iam reached out to local reporters to raise awareness about the disappearance of her mother, 55 year old Phannee Noen-iam, known in the community as Aunt Tui.

According to Phimphilat, her mother walked out of their home in the Bo Win area early morning on December 7 and boarded a worker transport bus. She was last seen being dropped off near a hardware store in the Bo Win subdistrict, after which the family lost all contact with her.

Later that same evening, a passerby reportedly spotted a woman resembling Phannee lying unconscious along the roadside in Ban Kho Hek, Moo 5, but at the time, the witness had no idea she was listed as a missing person.

The Pattaya News reported that Phimphilat has since reviewed CCTV footage obtained from the Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict municipality, which showed her mother walking near the Nong Ta San village entrance, along Highway 331. The footage captured her walking in the direction of the Bo Win area, between the Nong Ta San intersection and a Bangchak petrol station.

Phimphilat explained that Phannee suffers from memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease and is unable to look after herself. The family fears she may be in danger or in need of urgent care.

Missing person poster for Phannee Noen-iam in Chon Buri
Photo via The Pattaya News

They are now urging anyone who may have seen a person matching Phannee’s description to come forward with any information. The family can be contacted at 089-834-8987, 061-762-2459, or 095-743-6322.

