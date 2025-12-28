Deadly hit-and-run in Pathum Thani as police hunt driver

Investigation ongoing to determine full circumstances

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Published: December 28, 2025, 2:00 PM
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In Pathum Thani, a tragic accident occurred involving a pick-up truck and a three-wheeled vehicle, leading to the latter overturning and the driver being thrown onto the road.

A ten-wheel truck following closely was unable to stop in time, resulting in the driver’s death. Police are actively searching for the hit-and-run pick-up truck driver involved in the incident.

Today, on December 28, Police Sub-Lieutenant Rujjiroj Kitikanokkan, an investigator from Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station, was informed of the collision that resulted in a fatality on a road near Rattanakosin 200 Years Village, heading outwards in Prachathipat subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

He, along with volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, arrived at the scene for investigation.

Upon arrival, a blue Hino ten-wheel truck with the license plate 70-4295 from Phetchaburi was found idling approximately 10 metres away from the crash site. To the left, a red overturned three-wheeled vehicle, commonly known as a saleng, was discovered with its wheels facing upwards.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The driver’s belongings were scattered across the road, including a pair of crutches. The collision had caused the saleng driver to lose control and be ejected from the vehicle before being tragically run over by the ten-wheel truck.

An initial examination revealed the deceased was a man with no identification documents found on him.

A taxi driver from Amnat Charoen, who witnessed the incident, recounted that while driving from under the Rangsit railway overpass towards Future Park, he saw a black pick-up truck hit the saleng, causing the driver to be thrown into the path of the ten-wheel truck. The pick-up truck then fled the scene.

Siridech Jittarat, a 55-year-old resident of Pattani and the driver of the ten-wheel truck, stated that he was transporting rice hulls from Krabi to Saraburi.

At the accident site, he saw an unidentified black Isuzu pick-up truck collide with the saleng, causing it to overturn and the driver to be thrown in front of his truck.

Despite braking, he was unable to stop in time, resulting in the fatal collision.

The investigation officers from Pratunam Chula Police Station documented the scene for evidence and took the truck driver in for further questioning. They are also reviewing surveillance footage to track down the pick-up truck driver for legal proceedings, as reported by KhaoSod.

