Truck driver falls asleep, kills four in motorway crash
Pickup truck slammed into the rear of an 18-wheeler in Chonburi after the driver reportedly fell asleep.
Four people were killed and one seriously injured after a pickup truck driver fell asleep and rear-ended an 18-wheel truck on a motorway in Chonburi early this morning.
The crash occurred at 3.10am on December 27 at kilometer marker 91 on the Pattaya-bound lane of the motorway in Bang Phra sub district, Si Racha district.
Police from Khao Khiao Highway Police Station and rescue workers from the Pure Yeang Tai Si Racha Foundation arrived to find an orange four-door Nissan pickup with Bangkok plates completely destroyed after slamming into the rear of a white Hino 18-wheeler carrying rubberwood.
The pickup driver, 34-year-old Nattasit, died at the scene from severe injuries, including a broken neck and multiple fractures. Three passengers were also killed, including 48-year-old Saphawadee, who was seated in the front passenger seat. Two additional male victims were found trapped in the vehicle without identification.
Rescue workers used hydraulic cutting equipment to extract the bodies from the wreckage. One male passenger survived with serious injuries and was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.
The truck driver, 48-year-old Wattana, told police he was transporting rubberwood from Bangkok to a factory in Rayong when he heard a loud impact from behind, initially believing a tire had burst. After stopping, he discovered the pickup had crashed into his trailer.
Police believe the pickup driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the fatal collision. Investigators are continuing to review CCTV footage and gather evidence to confirm the exact cause of the crash.
Source: Khaosod
