Fatal stabbing over food among Myanmar workers in Chon Buri

Key insights from the news Copy A security guard was killed and a Myanmar worker injured in a knife attack in Chon Buri, stemming from an argument among Myanmar workers over insufficient boxed meals.

The confrontation escalated into violence, leading the security guard to intervene, resulting in his fatal stabbing while attempting to stop the attack.

Police are conducting a manhunt for the suspect who fled the scene, and they are reviewing evidence and questioning witnesses to ensure a thorough investigation.

In a separate incident in Chon Buri, a woman was killed by her ex-husband in a fit of rage after their separation, with the suspect now under hospital supervision to prevent escape.

A security guard was killed and a Myanmar worker seriously injured after a knife attack over food in Phan Thong district, Chon Buri, last night, December 23, prompting police to launch a manhunt for the suspect who fled the scene.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 9.20pm at a security post outside a company in Ban Kao subdistrict, where officers found the body of a security guard who had been stabbed multiple times while trying to stop a violent confrontation. Rescue workers attempted CPR at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead.

A Myanmar national was also found suffering from serious stab wounds and was rushed to Phan Thong Hospital for emergency treatment, police said.

A witness said the incident started with an argument among Myanmar workers over boxed meals that were not enough to share, leading to a physical altercation that escalated into a knife attack. The suspect then attempted to flee, at which point the security guard intervened and was fatally attacked, reported Khaosod.

Investigators from Phan Thong Police Station said they are questioning witnesses and reviewing evidence from the scene to track down the suspect. Police said the case will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law once the suspect is apprehended.

In a separate Chon Buri knife attack, a 51 year old woman was killed after her ex-husband stabbed her in a fit of rage at her rental home in Bo Win, Si Racha district, Chon Buri province.

Police said the 50 year old suspect had separated from the victim in 2023, after which she moved out and began living with a new partner. Investigators believe the man had repeatedly attempted to reconcile, but after being denied, he attacked the woman before attempting to take his own life. The suspect remains under supervision at the hospital to prevent any attempt to flee