Two lucky Lottery Plus buyers claim 48 million baht first prize

Photo via Khaosod

Two lucky lottery buyers from Chon Buri and Sakon Nakhon won big through Lottery Plus yesterday, December 16, claiming a total of 48 million baht.

The winning first-prize tickets sold via Lottery Plus totalled eight tickets, amounting to 48 million baht in winnings. Five of the tickets belonged to a winner in Chon Buri, and three to a buyer in Sakon Nakhon.

Immediately after the draw, Lottery Plus staff retrieved the winning tickets and showcased them live. The company’s CEO, Panthawat Nakvisut, personally called the lucky winners to congratulate them.

Popular luk thung (Thai country music) singer Ning Pattama, also known as Pattama Jitsawas, joined the live session to announce the winning numbers.

Panthawat called the Chon Buri winner, Phop, who held five first-prize tickets worth 30 million baht. At the time of the call, Phop was unaware he had won and mentioned he had been hoping to win the top prize. When Panthawat broke the news, Phop did not believe him but agreed to let the CEO deliver the winnings to him in Chon Buri.

The second winner, Man from Sakon Nakhon, held three winning tickets totalling 18 million baht. Man said he had already been following the live results and knew about the call. He was at work in Pathum Thani province and asked Panthawat to transfer the money to him by that evening.

Khaosod reported that in an interview after the prize handover, Panthawat encouraged followers to stay tuned for new projects from Lottery Plus in 2026. He also advised the winners to continue investing their winnings wisely.

In another lottery story, relatives flocked to the home of a former homeless man in Chiang Mai after he struck it rich with a winning lottery ticket worth 18 million baht. The lottery winner, 68 year old Suthon, also known as “Uncle Jae,” lives alone in a rented room in San Pa Tong district.

