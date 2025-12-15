Chon Buri teens turn themselves in after viral buffalo statue dance

Five Thai teenagers turned themselves in to police today, December 15, after a controversial video showed them dancing on buffalo statues at a roundabout in Chon Buri province, sparking widespread criticism online.

The incident came to public attention after the Facebook page, ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว (Chon Buri Hot News Hunter), reposted the video yesterday, December 14. The page condemned the footage, calling it inappropriate and lacking creativity, and criticised the teenagers for showing disrespect towards public property.

The video showed three female teenagers and one male teenager dancing on top of the buffalo statues, while another teen filmed their actions. The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing negative reactions from many viewers.

According to the Facebook page, the buffalo statues were created by students from several schools in the area. They were painted as part of a competition held during Chon Buri’s well-known Buffalo Racing Festival.

The winning buffalo statues were later placed at the roundabout as decorative features to create a new landmark. The site was intended to attract both Thai and foreign tourists who visit the province and take photos.

After the video went viral, officers from Mueang Chon Buri Police Station stepped in and pledged to quickly identify those involved. Police said the teenagers’ behaviour damaged the image of tourism in Chon Buri and showed a lack of respect for public spaces and cultural symbols.

As public criticism continued to grow, the father of one of the teenagers contacted the Facebook page. He said he did not agree with his child’s actions or those of the other teenagers involved. He also promised that he would bring them to the police station to take responsibility for their behaviour.

Later today, the Facebook page provided an update, confirming that all five teenagers had reported themselves to police. During questioning, they admitted that they acted without thinking carefully about the consequences. They issued a public apology and asked for forgiveness from the community.

However, some Thai netizens said they did not want the case to end with only an apology. They urged police to take legal action to teach the teenagers a lesson and to set an example for others in the area, arguing that public property and cultural landmarks should be respected.