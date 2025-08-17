Pickup truck crash in Pattaya scatters meatballs on road

In Pattaya, Thailand, a significant accident took place just after midnight on August 16, when a pickup truck lost control on a wet road, flipped over, and struck an electric pole, resulting in injuries to three people. This incident occurred on Sukhumvit Road, en route to Sattahip, near the motorway underpass intersection in Nongprue.

The Pattaya Swang Boriboon Rescue Centre received an emergency call about the crash and sent volunteer rescuers to the location. Upon their arrival, they discovered a bronze Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, which had been modified with a high metal cage.

The vehicle had skidded, overturned onto the median, and collided with a streetlight pole, suffering extensive damage. The truck’s cargo, consisting of hundreds of meatballs, was scattered across the road.

The 20 year old driver, Ithiphol Phimsim, along with two passengers, was trapped inside the damaged vehicle. Despite heavy rain and chaotic conditions, rescue workers, with the assistance of bystanders, used cutting equipment to free the injured people. After administering initial first aid, the victims were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

A 31 year old witness, Sukrit Rungratchanont, stated that the pickup truck was moving at high speed before hitting the rear of his car, which caused it to lose control, overturn, and crash into the pole. Bystanders immediately contacted emergency services for help.

Pattaya City Police investigators documented the scene and examined partial CCTV footage that captured the pickup truck colliding with the witness’s sedan, skidding onto the median, and hitting the pole. They are in the process of gathering evidence to determine the precise cause of the accident, with further investigations ongoing, reported The Pattaya News.

