Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with van

On December 14, a tragic accident occurred on Thetsaban 1 Road, Soi 32, in Huai Yai, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. An air conditioning technician, riding a motorcycle, collided with a van while the van was making a right turn.

The accident resulted in the death of the motorcyclist and severe injuries to the passenger. Police are currently investigating the accident to determine the exact cause.

Upon receiving the report, rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, along with a medical team from Wat Yanasangwararam Hospital and police officers from Huai Yai, rushed to the scene.

A large crowd of locals had gathered to witness the aftermath. At the scene, police found a severely damaged blue Honda Wave 110i motorcycle, registered in Bangkok, lying on the ground near a high-voltage pole.

Nearby, the body of the 45 year old rider, ‘Phong,’ an air conditioning technician, was discovered. He had sustained critical injuries and was barely breathing.

Despite the efforts of the rescue and medical teams to save him, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The area was cordoned off with a white cloth covering the body to prevent unauthorised access.

The injured passenger, 30 year old air conditioning technician, ‘Tri,’ was found nearby, suffering from a broken left leg and multiple abrasions. He was urgently provided with first aid by rescue workers before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The vehicle involved in the collision was a white Toyota van, registered in Bangkok. The van’s right front bumper showed damage from the collision. The driver, 43 year old Chinabut Panyasit, remained on site to provide a statement to the police.

Tri stated that he was riding on the back of the motorcycle driven by Phong, returning to their accommodation. They were following the van when they attempted to overtake it on the right, just as the van was turning right into a convenience store.

This resulted in a collision between the motorcycle and the van. Chinabut, the van driver, explained that he was driving straight and had slowed down, indicating a right turn into the store with his signal lights.

Other trailing vehicles had also reduced speed to allow him to turn, but the motorcycle sped up and collided with his van. He stopped and reported the incident to the authorities.

Police officers from Huai Yai conducted a preliminary investigation at the scene and documented evidence. They plan to review CCTV footage from the area to ensure a fair assessment of the accident’s cause.

The deceased’s body was transported to Wat Yanasangwararam Hospital, awaiting family members to provide the necessary documents for the religious funeral rites, according to KhaoSod.