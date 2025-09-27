Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo

Innovators and leaders unite to drive practical climate solutions

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025
77 1 minute read
Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Sustainability Expo Facebook

Southeast Asia’s largest sustainability expo kicked off in Bangkok, bringing together global changemakers to tackle health, food, and housing challenges.

The Sustainability Expo 2025 (SX2025), the largest sustainability event in Southeast Asia, opened its doors yesterday, September 26, at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The 10-day event, running until October 5, serves as a regional platform for innovation, inspiration, and collaboration in tackling global challenges.

With the theme Sufficiency for Sustainability, SX2025 brings together thought leaders, organisations, and changemakers to share practical solutions for adapting to issues surrounding health, food, housing, and climate resilience.

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | News by Thaiger

Tongjai Thanachanan, Director of the SX2025 Organising Committee, noted that this is the sixth year the event has taken place. It follows the Royal Command and Royal Initiatives of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and continues the legacy of King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great’s Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP).

“This year’s expo builds on that legacy and aims to show how sufficiency-based living can offer real, scalable solutions for today’s challenges.”

SX2025 also aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, encouraging cross-sector collaboration to foster sustainability at every level of society.

Related Articles

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | News by Thaiger

Key highlights include the SEP Inspiration zone, which features success stories of organisations applying the SEP model alongside global best practices. The Better Me and Better Living zones showcase innovations in health, lifestyle, and sustainable housing.

Meanwhile, the Better Community zone celebrates grassroots efforts and community-led initiatives, offering hands-on workshops in volunteering, upcycling, and social innovation.

Sustainability meets retail at the SX Marketplace and SX Repartment Store, where visitors can browse eco-friendly products, creative reuse ideas, and examples of circular economy in action.

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | News by Thaiger

One of the major moments at the expo was the announcement of the SX Shaper Award, which honours individuals and organisations leading the way in sustainability. This year’s award went to Enactus, a global non-profit empowering university students to create social enterprises with measurable impact, Bangkok Post reported.

Enactus’s influence continues to grow, and in a major win for Thailand, the country will host the Enactus World Cup 2025, held concurrently with SX2025 and presented by ThaiBev.

The world cup will bring together student teams from 35 countries, showcasing youth-led innovations to global business leaders, investors, and sustainability advocates.

Latest Thailand News
Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight

13 seconds ago
Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo

24 minutes ago
Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up

40 minutes ago
Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead

57 minutes ago
&#8216;Eel of fortune&#8217; has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

‘Eel of fortune’ has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video)

18 hours ago
Russian pickup driver surrenders over viral sex video in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian pickup driver surrenders over viral sex video in Phuket

18 hours ago
AI crackdown launched to lure 2 million Chinese tourists to Thailand | Thaiger Technology News

AI crackdown launched to lure 2 million Chinese tourists to Thailand

18 hours ago
RTAF signs mega deal for high-tech Airbus tanker jet | Thaiger Aviation News

RTAF signs mega deal for high-tech Airbus tanker jet

18 hours ago
Nearly 10 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Phuket sting | Thaiger Phuket News

Nearly 10 million smuggled cigarettes seized in Phuket sting

19 hours ago
Old woman saved after being left to scavenge for food in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Old woman saved after being left to scavenge for food in Bangkok condo

19 hours ago
Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast | Thaiger Pattaya News

Apple Watch saves kayaker stranded at sea off Pattaya coast

19 hours ago
100000 baht missing following suspicious house fire in Phrae | Thaiger Thailand News

100000 baht missing following suspicious house fire in Phrae

19 hours ago
Thai government pushes capital shake-up to win back investors | Thaiger Business News

Thai government pushes capital shake-up to win back investors

19 hours ago
Body of Myanmar man found floating off Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Body of Myanmar man found floating off Pattaya Beach

20 hours ago
Hungry elephant raids Korat BBQ shop in midnight rampage | Thaiger Thailand News

Hungry elephant raids Korat BBQ shop in midnight rampage

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai police caught extorting money from foreign tourist | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai police caught extorting money from foreign tourist

20 hours ago
Bangkok house fire triggers traffic chaos on Soi Bearing 16 (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok house fire triggers traffic chaos on Soi Bearing 16 (video)

21 hours ago
Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin put to work cleaning drains during prison sentence

21 hours ago
Drug addict found dead in Chon Buri police station cell | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drug addict found dead in Chon Buri police station cell

23 hours ago
Thai woman sues police for shooting and killing her mentally ill father | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman sues police for shooting and killing her mentally ill father

23 hours ago
Vajira Hospital reopens after Bangkok giant sinkhole scare (video) | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vajira Hospital reopens after Bangkok giant sinkhole scare (video)

23 hours ago
Naked tourist dances on Soi Bangla, sparks online backlash | Thaiger Phuket News

Naked tourist dances on Soi Bangla, sparks online backlash

23 hours ago
Chinese woman accuses Phuket taxi driver of sexual assault attempt | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese woman accuses Phuket taxi driver of sexual assault attempt

24 hours ago
Giant monitor lizard crashes dinner plans at Thai restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Giant monitor lizard crashes dinner plans at Thai restaurant

24 hours ago
Unidentified foreigner drowns at sunset off Karon Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

Unidentified foreigner drowns at sunset off Karon Beach

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025
77 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.