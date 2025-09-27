Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo

Southeast Asia’s largest sustainability expo kicked off in Bangkok, bringing together global changemakers to tackle health, food, and housing challenges.

The Sustainability Expo 2025 (SX2025), the largest sustainability event in Southeast Asia, opened its doors yesterday, September 26, at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The 10-day event, running until October 5, serves as a regional platform for innovation, inspiration, and collaboration in tackling global challenges.

With the theme Sufficiency for Sustainability, SX2025 brings together thought leaders, organisations, and changemakers to share practical solutions for adapting to issues surrounding health, food, housing, and climate resilience.

Tongjai Thanachanan, Director of the SX2025 Organising Committee, noted that this is the sixth year the event has taken place. It follows the Royal Command and Royal Initiatives of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and continues the legacy of King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great’s Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP).

“This year’s expo builds on that legacy and aims to show how sufficiency-based living can offer real, scalable solutions for today’s challenges.”

SX2025 also aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, encouraging cross-sector collaboration to foster sustainability at every level of society.

Key highlights include the SEP Inspiration zone, which features success stories of organisations applying the SEP model alongside global best practices. The Better Me and Better Living zones showcase innovations in health, lifestyle, and sustainable housing.

Meanwhile, the Better Community zone celebrates grassroots efforts and community-led initiatives, offering hands-on workshops in volunteering, upcycling, and social innovation.

Sustainability meets retail at the SX Marketplace and SX Repartment Store, where visitors can browse eco-friendly products, creative reuse ideas, and examples of circular economy in action.

One of the major moments at the expo was the announcement of the SX Shaper Award, which honours individuals and organisations leading the way in sustainability. This year’s award went to Enactus, a global non-profit empowering university students to create social enterprises with measurable impact, Bangkok Post reported.

Enactus’s influence continues to grow, and in a major win for Thailand, the country will host the Enactus World Cup 2025, held concurrently with SX2025 and presented by ThaiBev.

The world cup will bring together student teams from 35 countries, showcasing youth-led innovations to global business leaders, investors, and sustainability advocates.