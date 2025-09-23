Phuket underpass chaos as 15-car crash halts traffic

A multi-car crash in a Phuket underpass left one person injured and caused hours of traffic disruption as police and rescue teams rushed to the scene.

The crash happened at around midday yesterday, September 22, in the Darasamutr Intersection underpass, prompting a large police and emergency response. Wichit Police confirmed that 15 vehicles were damaged in the collision, though no fatalities were reported.

One person suffered chest tightness following the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, Superintendent of Wichit Police Station, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Wutthiwat Liangbunchinda, Deputy Superintendent, led the inspection of the scene with support from traffic officers. Rescue workers and police teams worked together to manage the wreckage and assist injured motorists.

The incident left the underpass blocked for an extended period, with long delays spilling onto connecting roads. Traffic police warned drivers to avoid the area while the wreckage was cleared and the traffic network reset.

“It took considerable time to reopen lanes due to the scale of the crash and the number of vehicles involved.”

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation, though officers said that wet conditions in the underpass may have contributed to the accident. Several of the damaged cars showed extensive front and rear-end damage, suggesting a chain-reaction collision.

Motorists caught in the jam described the scene as chaotic, with cars stacked bumper-to-bumper and police working frantically to divert traffic.

One witness said, “It was like a domino effect. Once the first cars collided, the others had no time to stop.”

Police confirmed that all damaged vehicles have now been removed and traffic has returned to normal, reported The Phuket News.

However, officers are urging motorists to drive with caution, especially in underpasses and tunnels where visibility and braking distances can be reduced.

The Darasamutr underpass, a key traffic artery in Phuket, has been prone to congestion during peak hours. Police said they are reviewing traffic safety measures in the area to prevent similar incidents in the future.