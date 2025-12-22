Thai worker killed in gas explosion during welding works in Chon Buri

Published: December 22, 2025, 1:09 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Yes ข่าวศรีราชา

A suspected methane gas explosion outside a supermarket in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri late on Saturday night, December 20, killed one welding worker and injured two others, including a customer.

Si Racha Police Station officers received a report of the explosion at Lotus’s supermarket in in the Surasak sub-district at around 11.30pm. Police rushed to the scene with officials from the disaster prevention and mitigation unit, rescuers from the Sawang Prateep Sriracha Foundation, and medical staff from Samitivej Sriracha Hospital.

At the scene, officers found extensive damage to the concrete pavement in front of the supermarket, with debris scattered across the area. The force of the blast also damaged covers of drainage pipe and grease trap tank near the entrance.

Near the opening of a grease trap tank, rescuers found a welding worker, later identified as 35 year old Samart Muen-on, seriously injured. He suffered a severe wound to his right leg. Rescue teams provided first aid before rushing him to hospital for urgent treatment.

Inside the tank, which was approximately four metres deep, officers discovered the body of another welder, identified as 30 year old Thinnaphat Wongma.

Explosion supermarket Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ Yes ข่าวศรีราชา

In addition to the two workers, one customer suffered minor injuries from the explosion. Several shoppers and supermarket employees were left frightened by the incident, though no further injuries were reported.

A witness who worked at the site told police that four welders had arrived earlier to carry out repair work on drainage covers and grease traps around the supermarket. The team reportedly split up to work in different areas.

Thinnaphat and Samart were welding a cover of a grease tank at the time of the explosion. Police believe sparks from the welding may have fallen into the tank, which was filled with methane gas, triggering the blast. However, officers stressed that a full forensic examination would be conducted to confirm the exact cause.

Explosion in Chon Buri
Photo via ThaiRath

The Director of the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare, Saroj Komkhai, told FM 91 radio that the employers of the two welders would be summoned for questioning today, December 22. He said legal action would be taken if investigations find violations of the Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Act.

The incident follows a similar tragedy reported in Krabi in November, when toxic gas from a chemical pit at an industrial site caused an explosion that killed two Burmese workers.

