UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga

A tourist from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was killed after a motorcycle collision with his three friends in Phang Nga province on Friday, December 12.

Officers from Takua Thung Police Station were notified of the fatal accident at around 6.30pm and arrived at the scene on Phetkasem Road, approximately 1.5 kilometres from the police station. Rescuers from the Wat Kao Charoentham Foundation were also dispatched to assist.

At the scene, police found three motorcycles overturned on the road, while a fourth had crashed into the central median. All four vehicles sustained visible damage.

The riders, all UAE nationals, were injured in the collision. Three of them suffered minor injuries, while one man sustained critical injuries. Rescue workers attempted CPR on the seriously injured tourist before rushing him to Phang Nga Hospital. Despite medical efforts, he later died from his injuries.

Police stated that the four Emirati tourists had rented motorcycles in Phuket and travelled to Phang Nga for sightseeing. The accident occurred while they were returning to Phuket.

An investigation suggest that one of the riders lost control of his motorcycle while navigating a downhill curve, causing the bikes to collide with one another. Officers are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash and will proceed in accordance with legal procedures.

The incident is the latest in a series of fatal motorcycle accidents reported across Thailand in recent days. On Saturday, December 14, a Thai motorcyclist was killed in Chon Buri province after colliding with a van. The rider attempted to overtake the vehicle as it was turning right into a convenience store, leading to the fatal crash.

Earlier this month, a female motorcyclist lost her life on Phahonyothin Road in Pathum Thani after crashing into a six-wheel truck parked on the roadside. The truck driver told police he had pulled over to secure a loose rear door lock.

In another case reported in November, a Thai motorcyclist with a congenital medical condition died while riding in Pattaya. A witness who was injured in the incident told police that the rider fell from the motorcycle before it continued moving and struck her. She sustained only minor injuries.

