Dutch motorcyclist killed after crashing into parked pickup in Chon Buri

A Dutch man lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Chon Buri province in the early hours of today, December 18, after he allegedly crashed into a parked pickup truck with a trailer.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station, together with rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation, rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a serious crash. The motorcycle accident occurred on a road along the Marp Prachan Reservoir near Khao Pho Thong Temple in the Pong sub-district of Bang Lamung district.

At the scene, rescuers found the foreign rider lying motionless on the road. He was later identified as a 54 year old Dutch national. He was wearing a white sweater with black stripes and black shorts at the time of the crash.

The man had multiple scratches across his body and suffered a severe head injury. Rescue workers immediately provided emergency medical assistance and performed CPR. Despite their efforts, the foreigner was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s motorcycle, a black Yamaha Aerox 155 with a Chon Buri registration plate number 4กศ 1933, was found overturned around 10 metres away from his body.

A Thai witness and owner of the pickup truck involved in the accident, 40 year old Jeerasak Salathong, told police that the crash occurred at around 1.30am. He said he heard a loud noise and saw the incident through a window on the second floor of his home.

Jeerasak stated that the Dutch motorcyclist rode at high speed before losing control and crashing into the rear trailer of the parked pickup truck. The impact caused the Dutch man’s body to slide more than 20 metres away from the point of collision.

Jeerasak told Matichon that he initially believed the motorcyclist had struck a stray dog, which are common in the area. When he went outside to check, he found the rider lying still on the road and immediately contacted police.

Police officers documented the scene and collected physical evidence. They are now reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to determine the exact cause of the crash and whether speed or other factors played a role.

The motorcycle was taken to Nong Prue Police Station for further inspection, while the victim’s body was transported to Pattamakun Hospital for additional examinations to officially confirm the cause of death.