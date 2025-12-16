Two killed in early morning motorbike crash in Sri Racha

Chattarin Siradakul
Published: December 16, 2025, 3:37 PM
Two young women were killed in a crash early yesterday morning, December 15, in Sri Racha, when their motorbike collided with a parked trailer in front of a university.

The accident occurred at around 6.30am on a road near a popular university in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri province. Emergency responders from the Sawang Prateep Sri Racha Rescue Foundation, along with medics from Laem Chabang Hospital and officers from Laem Chabang Police Station, were dispatched to the scene.

They arrived to find an empty trailer truck parked on the roadside, with visible damage to the rear. A green Yamaha motorcycle, with its front end destroyed, lay overturned nearby.

Two young women were discovered with fatal head and facial injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the victims was identified as 20 year old Umaporn Nom, a vocational student from Trat province. She was studying tourism at Trat Technical College. The second woman was not carrying identification, but a nightclub stamp found on her arm suggested she had recently visited a venue in South Pattaya.

The Pattaya News reported that the mobile phone found at the scene was still running GPS navigation to Pattaya. Police believe the pair may have been heading there after a night out, and possibly drove too fast or got distracted by the GPS screen.

The truck driver, 42 year old Piyapong Duangyot, told officers he had parked the vehicle after delivering cargo to a nearby port and was taking a break while waiting for his next task. He said he heard a loud crash and found the two women lying near the footpath. He described the impact as extremely forceful.

Police documented the scene and sent the bodies to Laem Chabang Hospital for autopsy. Investigations into the cause of the crash are still ongoing.

In another motorcycle crash, a Thai Bolt rider crashed into an electricity pole on a road in Bangkok after focusing on a map on his mobile phone, leading to the deaths of himself and his passenger.

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.