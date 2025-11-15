Bangkok woman’s lottery streak stuns Ratchaburi locals

A Bangkok woman returned to a Ratchaburi monastery to give thanks after winning the lottery multiple times, crediting her luck to a revered local spirit.

Excitement is building in Ratchaburi ahead of the national lottery draw tomorrow, November 16, as word spreads of a woman who’s racked up six consecutive wins, each time returning to perform a dance of thanks at a local monastery.

The latest celebration took place at Phu Pha Hung Wong Wanaram Monastery in Yang Hak subdistrict, Pak Tho district. Suphachaya Boontamanop, a 40 year old coffee shop owner from Bangkok, has become somewhat of a local sensation after crediting her lottery streak to the revered spirit Phu Som.

“I made a vow to Phu Som that if my luck turned around, I’d perform nine traditional songs and offer savoury foods, sweets, and fruits. He’s granted me luck every time, so I’ve kept my promise.”

Suphachaya’s latest win netted her over 100,000 baht, bringing her total earnings close to one million baht from six lottery draws. Her gratitude ritual has now become a tradition, with a seventh visit already on her mind.

Dressed in vivid red Thai attire, dancers performed in front of Phu Som’s shrine, which sits within a large serpent sculpture on the temple grounds. Offerings included a pig’s head, boiled chicken, sticky rice desserts, betel leaves, garlands, and nine varieties of fruit, all believed to be favoured by the spirit.

The scene drew large crowds of believers, many of whom brought their own offerings, floral trays, incense, garlands, and thousands of firecrackers, to repay their blessings or seek fresh fortune, KhaoSod reported.

Adding to the buzz, dancers drew lucky numbers from a lottery urn, unveiling 07 and 85. Firecracker debris revealed additional sets: 75, 589, 98, and 236.

Devotees eagerly took photos of the numbers, leading to a frenzy at nearby lottery vendors, where stalls were quickly cleared of tickets.