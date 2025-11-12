Central Thailand civil servant’s vow fulfilled with lucky numbers

Devotee returns with lavish offerings after life-changing exam result

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Published: November 12, 2025, 3:19 PM
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A civil servant in central Thailand fulfilled a vow to a sacred Buddha statue after passing an exam, crediting his success to lucky numbers and faith.

At 9.09am yesterday, November 11, Wat Klang Bang Phra in Nakhon Chai Si district, Nakhon Pathom, was buzzing with believers, gamblers and merit-makers. All came to honour Luang Por Somwang, a towering Buddha image in the Mara-Vijaya posture, believed to grant blessings to those in need.

Among them was 32 year old Suphakan (surname withheld), a highway department employee who credited his recent success in the Civil Service Commission exam to a remote prayer he made via a photo of Luang Por Somwang posted on the temple’s official Facebook page.

“I didn’t come in person that day. I just prayed to the image online and asked for help. I believed in the power of faith and studied hard too.”

True to his promise, after passing the exam, he returned to the temple with his elaborate offerings: 20 roasted pig heads and 99 boiled eggs, laid out in front of the shrine in a show of thanks.

The sacred site, already popular among Thai and foreign devotees, became especially lively as onlookers took notice of Suphakan’s dedication. Following the ceremony, he lit incense sticks bearing what he called lucky numbers: 5, 5, and 8, drawing interest from hopeful lottery players nearby, KhaoSod reported.

Suphakan vowed to return should he experience more good fortune, saying he sees this milestone as a step forward in his long-term goal of becoming a government official.

The temple, known for its massive 30-metre-tall statue, draws a steady stream of visitors seeking blessings, luck, and a spiritual anchor. Devotees typically climb to the upper level to apply gold leaf to Luang Por Somwang’s right hand, then descend to a lower terrace where they offer prayers and make wishes.

