Maha Sarakham gran hits 12 million baht lottery jackpot

Family celebrates as longtime ticket buyer finally strikes it rich

Published: November 4, 2025, 1:44 PM
A grandmother from Maha Sarakham, northeast Thailand, won 12 million baht after matching two first-prize lottery tickets, sparking celebration among her delighted family.

The lucky winner, from Borabue district in Maha Sarakham province, hit the jackpot on November 1 after matching two first prize tickets in the latest government lottery draw. The winning number was 345898, netting her 6 million baht per ticket—12 million baht in total.

As the results were announced, the woman’s grandchildren erupted in cheers at home, celebrating the news they’d been waiting for their whole lives.

“No more hardship!” read the viral Facebook caption from Knot Khaosod (น๊อตข่าวสด), which shared a photo of the beaming gran proudly holding up her winning tickets.

She told reporters that she had been buying lottery tickets for years, always dreaming of winning one day. That day finally arrived.

“I’ve waited my whole life for this. Now my family won’t have to struggle anymore.”

The story has since lit up Thai social media, with netizens praising her perseverance and luck, and sharing well wishes in the comments. The hashtags #firstprize, #12million, and #Borabue quickly trended on Thai platforms following the post.

The full winning numbers for the November 1 draw, released by the Government Lottery Office, were:

  • First prize: 345898

  • First 3-digit prizes: 449, 328

  • Last 3-digit prizes: 111, 690

  • Last 2-digit prize: 87

Winning the top prize is an extraordinary feat, especially for rural Thais who often buy tickets with a combination of hope, tradition, and intuition. Many said the grandmother’s story was proof that persistence pays off.

The newly minted millionaire has yet to announce her plans for the winnings, but relatives say she hopes to renovate her home, pay off debts, and fund her grandchildren’s education, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, excitement rippled through Thailand’s lottery community after eagle-eyed fans spotted a set of lucky numbers casually shared by rock band Potato ahead of the latest draw.

The popular group, known for its devoted following, posted the numbers in the comments section of a Facebook post promoting their appearance at the upcoming Monster Music Festival 2025.

