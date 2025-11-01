Thai band’s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win

Excitement swept Thai lottery circles when fans uncovered lucky numbers shared by rock band Potato just before official results were released nationwide.

The band, known for its cult following, casually dropped a set of mysterious digits in the comments of a Facebook post promoting their appearance at the Monster Music Festival 2025. The numbers—12, 24, 39, 41, 59, 79, along with hints to “run 4” and “run 7”—ignited speculation across fan pages and online forums.

Just hours later, lottery results revealed striking overlaps.

1st prize (6 million baht): 345898

1st prize adjacent numbers (100,000 baht): 345897, 345899

2-digit prize (2,000 baht): 87

3-digit prizes (4,000 baht each): 449, 328, 111, 690

Special 3-digit straight (4,314 baht): 898

Additional 3-digit draws (1,842 baht each): 889, 988

Several of Potato’s hinted numbers echoed through the draw: 89 appeared in the first prize (345898), 87 hit as the 2-digit prize, while combinations like 39, 59, 79, and 41 closely matched elements in third and fourth prize ranges. Though not exact matches, fans were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance, KhaoSod reported.

One Facebook user wrote: “If 59 comes out, I’ll donate to the poor.”

Another chimed in: “If 14-41 hits, I’m skipping dinner for three days!”

Some were even more devoted: “12-21 with all my heart,” read another comment.

While none of these combinations landed a direct prize, the numerical links added fuel to the already sizzling lottery culture.

Government Lottery Result 01 November 2025 1st prize 345898 Each prize 6,000,000 baht The first 3 digits 449 328 2 Each prize 4,000 baht The last 3 digits 111 690 2 Each prize 4,000 baht The last 2 digits 87 1 Each prize 2,000 baht

side prizes, 1st prize, there are 2 prizes, each prize is 100,000 baht 345897 345899 Government lottery results, 2nd prize, 5 prizes, 200,000 baht each 151807 275964 372861 742450 416741 ผGovernment lottery results, 3rd prize, there are 10 prizes, 80,000 baht per prize 231454 309293 320575 367408 406498 432527 624961 886473 901759 945526 Government lottery results, 4th prize, there are 50 prizes, 40,000 baht per prize 372848 554459 034875 616353 972837 283619 486349 250773 533934 581991 483837 949743 542108 039184 034682 299476 060471 059554 342118 225976 083510 384547 982809 558965 221495 394760 478604 951811 856702 456052 626969 178606 623348 263137 266926 685305 357303 774512 808184 958168 749936 764632 727529 037977 422669 005170 672363 973879 187218 621577 Government lottery results, 5th prize, there are 100 prizes, 20,000 baht per prize 454567 203550 017469 104992 388374 994900 142375 865792 384866 673286 193425 541327 297496 131032 997691 062960 119019 370767 531239 410723 855304 199848 042645 656303 888388 935791 573163 368512 743235 499780 874547 630020 869844 432236 499824 027532 252424 027756 134746 788440 238077 063283 724114 378288 918769 453239 062418 846251 934338 455805 277548 704615 755906 862470 885180 500087 514548 359396 878391 002137 535748 348324 337060 192290 662085 499502 469810 581340 785389 061816 231959 050413 139934 571550 529501 649557 329595 209547 156459 610072 609205 505868 853862 271803 780480 336305 385514 514482 042030 199045 699332 453201 236644 397017 687066 432598 566649 778642 743096 616600

According to Top News, other notable prizes included:

2nd prize (200,000 baht): 151807, 275964, 372861, 742450, 416741

3rd prize (80,000 baht): 10 winners, including 624961, 320575, 886473

4th prize (40,000 baht): 50 winners

5th prize (20,000 baht): 100 winners

Whether the band was teasing fate or just playing along, the cryptic post kept fans guessing, and checking their tickets. The buzz added an extra layer of anticipation to Thailand’s already electric lottery scene.

For the full list of winning numbers, visit the official Government Lottery Office website.

In similar news, the Government Savings Bank (GSB) has released the results of its special two-year lottery draw held today, sparking excitement across Thailand. Eager participants rushed to check their tickets after the announcement of winning numbers for the 266th draw.