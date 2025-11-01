Thai band’s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win
Fans ecstatic as hidden predictions emerge ahead of major number reveal
Excitement swept Thai lottery circles when fans uncovered lucky numbers shared by rock band Potato just before official results were released nationwide.
The band, known for its cult following, casually dropped a set of mysterious digits in the comments of a Facebook post promoting their appearance at the Monster Music Festival 2025. The numbers—12, 24, 39, 41, 59, 79, along with hints to “run 4” and “run 7”—ignited speculation across fan pages and online forums.
Just hours later, lottery results revealed striking overlaps.
1st prize (6 million baht): 345898
1st prize adjacent numbers (100,000 baht): 345897, 345899
2-digit prize (2,000 baht): 87
3-digit prizes (4,000 baht each): 449, 328, 111, 690
Special 3-digit straight (4,314 baht): 898
Additional 3-digit draws (1,842 baht each): 889, 988
Several of Potato’s hinted numbers echoed through the draw: 89 appeared in the first prize (345898), 87 hit as the 2-digit prize, while combinations like 39, 59, 79, and 41 closely matched elements in third and fourth prize ranges. Though not exact matches, fans were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance, KhaoSod reported.
One Facebook user wrote: “If 59 comes out, I’ll donate to the poor.”
Another chimed in: “If 14-41 hits, I’m skipping dinner for three days!”
Some were even more devoted: “12-21 with all my heart,” read another comment.
While none of these combinations landed a direct prize, the numerical links added fuel to the already sizzling lottery culture.
According to Top News, other notable prizes included:
2nd prize (200,000 baht): 151807, 275964, 372861, 742450, 416741
3rd prize (80,000 baht): 10 winners, including 624961, 320575, 886473
4th prize (40,000 baht): 50 winners
5th prize (20,000 baht): 100 winners
Whether the band was teasing fate or just playing along, the cryptic post kept fans guessing, and checking their tickets. The buzz added an extra layer of anticipation to Thailand’s already electric lottery scene.
For the full list of winning numbers, visit the official Government Lottery Office website.
In similar news, the Government Savings Bank (GSB) has released the results of its special two-year lottery draw held today, sparking excitement across Thailand. Eager participants rushed to check their tickets after the announcement of winning numbers for the 266th draw.
