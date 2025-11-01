Thai band’s cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win

Fans ecstatic as hidden predictions emerge ahead of major number reveal

Photo courtesy of กรุงเทพธุรกิจ

Excitement swept Thai lottery circles when fans uncovered lucky numbers shared by rock band Potato just before official results were released nationwide.

The band, known for its cult following, casually dropped a set of mysterious digits in the comments of a Facebook post promoting their appearance at the Monster Music Festival 2025. The numbers—12, 24, 39, 41, 59, 79, along with hints to “run 4” and “run 7”—ignited speculation across fan pages and online forums.

Photo courtesy of Potato Band Facebook

Just hours later, lottery results revealed striking overlaps.

1st prize (6 million baht): 345898
1st prize adjacent numbers (100,000 baht): 345897, 345899
2-digit prize (2,000 baht): 87
3-digit prizes (4,000 baht each): 449, 328, 111, 690
Special 3-digit straight (4,314 baht): 898
Additional 3-digit draws (1,842 baht each): 889, 988

Several of Potato’s hinted numbers echoed through the draw: 89 appeared in the first prize (345898), 87 hit as the 2-digit prize, while combinations like 39, 59, 79, and 41 closely matched elements in third and fourth prize ranges. Though not exact matches, fans were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance, KhaoSod reported.

One Facebook user wrote: “If 59 comes out, I’ll donate to the poor.”

Another chimed in: “If 14-41 hits, I’m skipping dinner for three days!”

Some were even more devoted: “12-21 with all my heart,” read another comment.

While none of these combinations landed a direct prize, the numerical links added fuel to the already sizzling lottery culture.

Government Lottery Result01 November 2025

  1. 1st prize
    345898
    Each prize 6,000,000 baht
  2. The first 3 digits
    449 328
    2 Each prize 4,000 baht
  3. The last 3 digits
    111 690
    2 Each prize 4,000 baht
  4. The last 2 digits
    87
    1 Each prize 2,000 baht

side prizes, 1st prize, there are 2 prizes, each prize is 100,000 baht

345897345899

Government lottery results, 2nd prize, 5 prizes, 200,000 baht each

151807275964372861742450416741

ผGovernment lottery results, 3rd prize, there are 10 prizes, 80,000 baht per prize

231454309293320575367408406498432527624961886473901759945526

Government lottery results, 4th prize, there are 50 prizes, 40,000 baht per prize

372848554459034875616353972837283619486349250773533934581991483837949743542108039184034682299476060471059554342118225976083510384547982809558965221495394760478604951811856702456052626969178606623348263137266926685305357303774512808184958168749936764632727529037977422669005170672363973879187218621577

Government lottery results, 5th prize, there are 100 prizes, 20,000 baht per prize

454567203550017469104992388374994900142375865792384866673286193425541327297496131032997691062960119019370767531239410723855304199848042645656303888388935791573163368512743235499780874547630020869844432236499824027532252424027756134746788440238077063283724114378288918769453239062418846251934338455805277548704615755906862470885180500087514548359396878391002137535748348324337060192290662085499502469810581340785389061816231959050413139934571550529501649557329595209547156459610072609205505868853862271803780480336305385514514482042030199045699332453201236644397017687066432598566649778642743096616600

According to Top News, other notable prizes included:
2nd prize (200,000 baht): 151807, 275964, 372861, 742450, 416741
3rd prize (80,000 baht): 10 winners, including 624961, 320575, 886473
4th prize (40,000 baht): 50 winners
5th prize (20,000 baht): 100 winners

Whether the band was teasing fate or just playing along, the cryptic post kept fans guessing, and checking their tickets. The buzz added an extra layer of anticipation to Thailand’s already electric lottery scene.

For the full list of winning numbers, visit the official Government Lottery Office website.

In similar news, the Government Savings Bank (GSB) has released the results of its special two-year lottery draw held today, sparking excitement across Thailand. Eager participants rushed to check their tickets after the announcement of winning numbers for the 266th draw.

Thai band's cryptic numbers spark lotto buzz before big win

Thailand News
