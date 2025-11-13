Central Thailand vendor offers red drinks after lottery windfall

Somkid, a 55 year old merchant from Uthai Thani, visited Wat Sawang Arom in Nakhon Chai Si district, Nakhon Pathom province, to make an offering of 100 red drinks to Kumarn Chuk Dam, a revered black-capped child spirit statue known for bringing fortune to devotees.

The gesture followed a promise made weeks earlier, when Somkid visited the temple with his family. During his trip, he asked for help from sacred figures at the temple, especially the black-capped Kumarn.

“I lit incense and made a vow that if I got big luck, I’d return with 100 red drinks.”

After paying his respects to Luang Por Pae and receiving a talisman drawn on the back of his hand, Somkid bought a lottery ticket from a vendor at the temple. Days later, he discovered he’d struck second prize: a tidy 200,000 baht payout.

He immediately honoured his promise by returning to the temple with a pickup truck full of red drinks, neatly lined up in front of the Kumarn statue and the enshrined Phra Ngern and Phra Thong.

Not one to rest on his lucky laurels, Somkid also asked for another blessing. This time, he promised to donate a 1-baht gold bracelet if fortune favoured him again. As part of the ritual, he shook a small jar containing numbered eggs and drew out 4, 6, and 2 — numbers that could inspire his next lottery purchase.

Before leaving, he revisited Luang Por Pae for another talisman and picked up fresh lottery tickets, hoping to strike it lucky again in the upcoming draw this Sunday, November 16, reported KhaoSod.

Wat Sawang Arom is famed for its numerous sacred objects and statues, with many devotees flocking to the site to seek blessings and luck. The temple’s unique spiritual attractions, including the Gold and Silver Buddha statues, Thao Wessuwan, and various mythical figures, have earned it a reputation as a hotspot for spiritual merit and lottery hope.

With 200,000 baht in his pocket and another prayer sent skyward, Somkid is now waiting to see if the black-capped Kumarn will bless him again.