Central Thailand vendor offers red drinks after lottery windfall

Devotee returns to temple with offerings after lucky win

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 13, 2025, 5:25 PM
94 1 minute read
Central Thailand vendor offers red drinks after lottery windfall | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A local vendor in central Thailand fulfilled a vow at a famed temple after winning the lottery’s second prize, offering red drinks and seeking fresh fortune.

Somkid, a 55 year old merchant from Uthai Thani, visited Wat Sawang Arom in Nakhon Chai Si district, Nakhon Pathom province, to make an offering of 100 red drinks to Kumarn Chuk Dam, a revered black-capped child spirit statue known for bringing fortune to devotees.

The gesture followed a promise made weeks earlier, when Somkid visited the temple with his family. During his trip, he asked for help from sacred figures at the temple, especially the black-capped Kumarn.

“I lit incense and made a vow that if I got big luck, I’d return with 100 red drinks.”

Central Thailand vendor offers red drinks after lottery windfall | News by Thaiger

After paying his respects to Luang Por Pae and receiving a talisman drawn on the back of his hand, Somkid bought a lottery ticket from a vendor at the temple. Days later, he discovered he’d struck second prize: a tidy 200,000 baht payout.

He immediately honoured his promise by returning to the temple with a pickup truck full of red drinks, neatly lined up in front of the Kumarn statue and the enshrined Phra Ngern and Phra Thong.

Related Articles

Not one to rest on his lucky laurels, Somkid also asked for another blessing. This time, he promised to donate a 1-baht gold bracelet if fortune favoured him again. As part of the ritual, he shook a small jar containing numbered eggs and drew out 4, 6, and 2 — numbers that could inspire his next lottery purchase.

Central Thailand vendor offers red drinks after lottery windfall | News by Thaiger

Before leaving, he revisited Luang Por Pae for another talisman and picked up fresh lottery tickets, hoping to strike it lucky again in the upcoming draw this Sunday, November 16, reported KhaoSod.

Wat Sawang Arom is famed for its numerous sacred objects and statues, with many devotees flocking to the site to seek blessings and luck. The temple’s unique spiritual attractions, including the Gold and Silver Buddha statues, Thao Wessuwan, and various mythical figures, have earned it a reputation as a hotspot for spiritual merit and lottery hope.

With 200,000 baht in his pocket and another prayer sent skyward, Somkid is now waiting to see if the black-capped Kumarn will bless him again.

Latest Thailand News
Former police arrested over 2021 Taiwanese kidnap and extortion case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former police arrested over 2021 Taiwanese kidnap and extortion case

18 seconds ago
Central Thailand vendor offers red drinks after lottery windfall | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Central Thailand vendor offers red drinks after lottery windfall

20 minutes ago
Thai transwoman watches TikTok videos at clinic for hours to avoid payment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai transwoman watches TikTok videos at clinic for hours to avoid payment

54 minutes ago
Grab and LINE MAN orders soar under state co-pay scheme | Thaiger Business News

Grab and LINE MAN orders soar under state co-pay scheme

55 minutes ago
Drunk Russian tourist hauled off Patong street after outburst | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk Russian tourist hauled off Patong street after outburst

1 hour ago
Is it cheaper to drive electric vehicles in Thailand? | Thaiger Automotive

Is it cheaper to drive electric vehicles in Thailand?

1 hour ago
Bangkok underpass shut after flooding chaos and cable theft | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok underpass shut after flooding chaos and cable theft

2 hours ago
3 Burmese suspects arrested for stealing 10 million baht from colleague | Thaiger Bangkok News

3 Burmese suspects arrested for stealing 10 million baht from colleague

2 hours ago
Thai woman claims sister killed by Cambodia scam gang | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman claims sister killed by Cambodia scam gang

2 hours ago
Nonthaburi shrine draws crowds with lucky numbers | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi shrine draws crowds with lucky numbers

3 hours ago
Police hunt fake doctor after raid on unlicensed clinic in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police hunt fake doctor after raid on unlicensed clinic in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand tightens visa rules to curb abuse by repeat visitors

3 hours ago
Lightning strike blasts Chon Buri restaurant during storm | Thaiger Pattaya News

Lightning strike blasts Chon Buri restaurant during storm

4 hours ago
Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai woman steals valuables worth 150,000 baht from Pattaya restaurant owner

4 hours ago
Phuket drug dealer arrested in late-night narcotics crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug dealer arrested in late-night narcotics crackdown

4 hours ago
Pattaya jet ski operators face bans over insurance crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya jet ski operators face bans over insurance crackdown

4 hours ago
South Korea eases visa rules for young Thai job seekers | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korea eases visa rules for young Thai job seekers

4 hours ago
German tourist loses 140,000 baht in &#8216;miracle oil&#8217; scam in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

German tourist loses 140,000 baht in ‘miracle oil’ scam in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Late-night earthquake rattles Koh Samui, no damage reported | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Late-night earthquake rattles Koh Samui, no damage reported

6 hours ago
Pattaya woman files complaint after violent attack by procuress | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya woman files complaint after violent attack by procuress

6 hours ago
Bangkok road swamped as flash floods bring traffic chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok road swamped as flash floods bring traffic chaos

7 hours ago
&#8216;Big Joke&#8217; sued for calling Thai police a criminal gang | Thaiger Crime News

‘Big Joke’ sued for calling Thai police a criminal gang

7 hours ago
Sa Kaeo border blast triggers panic and cross-border blame | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Sa Kaeo border blast triggers panic and cross-border blame

7 hours ago
Thai cyber police recover 14 million baht in crypto from foreign hacker | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai cyber police recover 14 million baht in crypto from foreign hacker

7 hours ago
Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand scraps elected council in charter rewrite shake-up

8 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 13, 2025, 5:25 PM
94 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.