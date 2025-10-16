Jackpot joy: Quiet punter bags 18 million baht in Thai lottery

Mystery millionaire stays silent as jackpot frenzy grips hopeful players nationwide

October 16, 2025
182 1 minute read
Photo from iStock

A lucky winner became a millionaire after securing the top prize in Thailand’s digital lottery, which saw a total jackpot payout of 162 million baht.

Thailand’s digital lottery draw today, October 16, conducted through the Pao Tang app, has turned dreams into reality for dozens of lucky winners, delivering a total payout of 162 million baht across 27 tickets.

The grand prize-winning number, 059696, saw one digital lottery player scoop up a hefty 18 million baht, while others claimed significant wins as part of the Government Lottery Office’s L6 digital draw. Krungthai Care, the official lottery platform operator, confirmed the figures via its Facebook page.

Breakdown of the first-prize digital lottery winners:

Screenshots from Thai Lottery YouTube video

Other prizes included:

  • First Prize: 059696 – 6 million baht per ticket

  • First Prize Side Numbers: 059695 and 059697 – 100,000 baht each

  • Three-digit front numbers: 955 and 531 – 4,000 baht each

  • Three-digit last numbers: 889 and 476 – 4,000 baht each

  • Last two digits: 61 – 2,000 baht each

  • Special prize ticket: 696000000933 – 250,060 baht

Government Lottery Result16 October 2025

  1. 1st prize
    059696
    Each prize 6,000,000 baht
  2. The first 3 digits
    531 955
    2 Each prize 4,000 baht
  3. The last 3 digits
    476 889
    2 Each prize 4,000 baht
  4. The last 2 digits
    61
    1 Each prize 2,000 baht

side prizes, 1st prize, there are 2 prizes, each prize is 100,000 baht

059695059697

Government lottery results, 2nd prize, 5 prizes, 200,000 baht each

122579128154162002682686900683

ผGovernment lottery results, 3rd prize, there are 10 prizes, 80,000 baht per prize

035294232638258578331208520909520988581115626340653010909135

Government lottery results, 4th prize, there are 50 prizes, 40,000 baht per prize

002789138533213198229201297369428086581331660548733483924140061998139994220290230962319360432251584896677274763118937360107130150733221569249376355712524868588743690684781407944269119998201495227359255671386120543434599367715480794084961292125382209956227683273253427382565140616676732485856766961383

Government lottery results, 5th prize, there are 100 prizes, 20,000 baht per prize

005419051152206216342744426198474724551624690359782976884912008137060497208934345632432156479129552374695477794638886335008600080594219697353406440698479700561055696009797749897762014301086490226211356063452022480311563034715521798063919491017642090692235300366408457865482166598541721572832537925245018964100291251736369721461425504003615792736771833448942551032482137506258859388123466608506835656224747493837309945441039686161317259463398705467387519400686230775018854378979823041158172315277401413692468988548277686420778141857330980830043508187835305386420854474094550515686955779790882838996578

In addition, a range of second to fifth prizes were drawn, offering amounts from 20,000 to 200,000 baht, according to Sanook and The States Times.

The lottery’s popularity has been fuelled by the convenience of digital play through the Pao Tang app, allowing players to participate without queues or middlemen. The app’s rising user base has also led to a steady increase in digital ticket sales nationwide.

Krungthai Bank reminded users to update the app to the latest version and ensure their registration details are accurate to claim any winnings.

Leading up to today’s draw, a surge of lottery hopefuls flocked to Kham Chanod Island in Udon Thani, drawn by its reputation as the mystical home of the Naga serpent. The island, deeply rooted in folklore and spiritual tradition, is a popular destination for those seeking supernatural guidance in selecting lucky numbers for upcoming lottery draws.

October 16, 2025
182 1 minute read

