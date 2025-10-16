Jackpot joy: Quiet punter bags 18 million baht in Thai lottery
Mystery millionaire stays silent as jackpot frenzy grips hopeful players nationwide
A lucky winner became a millionaire after securing the top prize in Thailand’s digital lottery, which saw a total jackpot payout of 162 million baht.
Thailand’s digital lottery draw today, October 16, conducted through the Pao Tang app, has turned dreams into reality for dozens of lucky winners, delivering a total payout of 162 million baht across 27 tickets.
The grand prize-winning number, 059696, saw one digital lottery player scoop up a hefty 18 million baht, while others claimed significant wins as part of the Government Lottery Office’s L6 digital draw. Krungthai Care, the official lottery platform operator, confirmed the figures via its Facebook page.
Breakdown of the first-prize digital lottery winners:
-
16 people each won with one winning ticket
-
4 people won with two tickets each
-
1 person hit the jackpot with three tickets
Other prizes included:
-
First Prize: 059696 – 6 million baht per ticket
-
First Prize Side Numbers: 059695 and 059697 – 100,000 baht each
-
Three-digit front numbers: 955 and 531 – 4,000 baht each
-
Three-digit last numbers: 889 and 476 – 4,000 baht each
-
Last two digits: 61 – 2,000 baht each
-
Special prize ticket: 696000000933 – 250,060 baht
Government Lottery Result16 October 2025
-
1st prize059696
Each prize 6,000,000 baht
-
The first 3 digits531 955
2 Each prize 4,000 baht
-
The last 3 digits476 889
2 Each prize 4,000 baht
The last 2 digits61
1 Each prize 2,000 baht
side prizes, 1st prize, there are 2 prizes, each prize is 100,000 baht059695059697
Government lottery results, 2nd prize, 5 prizes, 200,000 baht each122579128154162002682686900683
ผGovernment lottery results, 3rd prize, there are 10 prizes, 80,000 baht per prize035294232638258578331208520909520988581115626340653010909135
Government lottery results, 4th prize, there are 50 prizes, 40,000 baht per prize002789138533213198229201297369428086581331660548733483924140061998139994220290230962319360432251584896677274763118937360107130150733221569249376355712524868588743690684781407944269119998201495227359255671386120543434599367715480794084961292125382209956227683273253427382565140616676732485856766961383
Government lottery results, 5th prize, there are 100 prizes, 20,000 baht per prize005419051152206216342744426198474724551624690359782976884912008137060497208934345632432156479129552374695477794638886335008600080594219697353406440698479700561055696009797749897762014301086490226211356063452022480311563034715521798063919491017642090692235300366408457865482166598541721572832537925245018964100291251736369721461425504003615792736771833448942551032482137506258859388123466608506835656224747493837309945441039686161317259463398705467387519400686230775018854378979823041158172315277401413692468988548277686420778141857330980830043508187835305386420854474094550515686955779790882838996578
In addition, a range of second to fifth prizes were drawn, offering amounts from 20,000 to 200,000 baht, according to Sanook and The States Times.
The lottery’s popularity has been fuelled by the convenience of digital play through the Pao Tang app, allowing players to participate without queues or middlemen. The app’s rising user base has also led to a steady increase in digital ticket sales nationwide.
Krungthai Bank reminded users to update the app to the latest version and ensure their registration details are accurate to claim any winnings.
Leading up to today’s draw, a surge of lottery hopefuls flocked to Kham Chanod Island in Udon Thani, drawn by its reputation as the mystical home of the Naga serpent. The island, deeply rooted in folklore and spiritual tradition, is a popular destination for those seeking supernatural guidance in selecting lucky numbers for upcoming lottery draws.
Latest Thailand News
Chak Phra festival fuels lucky number frenzy in southern Thailand (video)
Thai housemaid and husband arrested for stealing gold and cash from blind employer
Police bust 5 illegal tour guides working for Israeli-Thai couple on Koh Pha Ngan
New rules, same fun? Everything travellers need to know about Thailand’s new drinking laws
Follow The Thaiger on Google News: