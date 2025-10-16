Jackpot joy: Quiet punter bags 18 million baht in Thai lottery

A lucky winner became a millionaire after securing the top prize in Thailand’s digital lottery, which saw a total jackpot payout of 162 million baht.

Thailand’s digital lottery draw today, October 16, conducted through the Pao Tang app, has turned dreams into reality for dozens of lucky winners, delivering a total payout of 162 million baht across 27 tickets.

The grand prize-winning number, 059696, saw one digital lottery player scoop up a hefty 18 million baht, while others claimed significant wins as part of the Government Lottery Office’s L6 digital draw. Krungthai Care, the official lottery platform operator, confirmed the figures via its Facebook page.

Breakdown of the first-prize digital lottery winners:

Other prizes included:

First Prize: 059696 – 6 million baht per ticket

First Prize Side Numbers: 059695 and 059697 – 100,000 baht each

Three-digit front numbers: 955 and 531 – 4,000 baht each

Three-digit last numbers: 889 and 476 – 4,000 baht each

Last two digits: 61 – 2,000 baht each

Special prize ticket: 696000000933 – 250,060 baht

In addition, a range of second to fifth prizes were drawn, offering amounts from 20,000 to 200,000 baht, according to Sanook and The States Times.

The lottery’s popularity has been fuelled by the convenience of digital play through the Pao Tang app, allowing players to participate without queues or middlemen. The app’s rising user base has also led to a steady increase in digital ticket sales nationwide.

Krungthai Bank reminded users to update the app to the latest version and ensure their registration details are accurate to claim any winnings.

Leading up to today’s draw, a surge of lottery hopefuls flocked to Kham Chanod Island in Udon Thani, drawn by its reputation as the mystical home of the Naga serpent. The island, deeply rooted in folklore and spiritual tradition, is a popular destination for those seeking supernatural guidance in selecting lucky numbers for upcoming lottery draws.