GSB lottery hands out millions in November 1 prize draw

The Government Savings Bank (GSB) has announced results for its special lottery draw, revealing winning numbers and cash prizes worth up to 30 million baht.

Hopeful punters across Thailand are checking their tickets after the GSB released the results of its highly anticipated two-year special lottery draw for today, November 1.

With a whopping 30 million baht up for grabs in the top prize, dreams were made or dashed as the winning numbers were announced for the 266th draw.

The first prize, 30 million baht, went to ticket number 5431025.

The second prize, worth 1 million baht, was claimed by ticket number 2375110.

Third prize winners, who each pocket 10,000 baht, were:

9165082, 9001426, 2889268, 3241428, and 8038612.

Fourth prize, with each lucky ticket winning 3,000 baht, went to:

4019290, 4697230, 1806002, 7960299, 9589770,

4874197, 5448072, 8486763, 9096451, 0356668.

Fifth prize winners, receiving 1,000 baht each, include:

3081655, 3740903, 8377486, 6542819, 1906413,

7070029, 5400705, 5518560, 7361552, 0479674,

2404029, 3566600, 5612801, 6024960, 8298901.

If you didn’t land a major prize, smaller wins were still up for grabs:

The last 4 digits drawn were 2745, with prize amounts depending on draw batches: Draws 245 to 253: 430,431 numbers at 200 baht each Draws 254 to 262: 312,842 numbers at 800 baht each Draws 263 to 264: 64,910 numbers at 700 baht each Draws 265 to 268: 65,925 numbers at 600 baht each

The last 3 digits drawn were 408, awarding 40 baht to 4,303,843 tickets in draws 245 to 253.

The GSB’s two-year special lottery continues to attract eager investors hoping to turn their savings into substantial returns, and maybe even strike it rich, according to KhaoSod.

For a full list of results and to check your ticket, visit the official GSB website or contact your local bank branch.

In similar news, a Chiang Mai local became 10 million baht richer after winning the top prize in the GSB special one-year lottery.

The win, announced on the GSB Society Facebook page on October 16, came from the bank’s Central Chiang Mai branch. The prize was part of GSB’s special one-year savings lottery, where each unit costs just 100 baht.

As per GSB regulations, the first prize is automatically credited to the winner’s linked call deposit account the day after the draw.