Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand

As the next lottery draw nears, hopeful Thais across the country are searching for lucky numbers through signs, spirits, and superstitions.

This month’s frenzy centres around a flurry of spiritual signs, superstitions, and vehicle registrations, all believed to hold the key to fortune. The draw will take place at Sanambinnam in Nonthaburi, and as the big day approaches, popular numbers are being snapped up nationwide.

One hot pick is the Saraburi-registered licence plate 83-2695, while the red-plate 07-903, nicknamed the “dream-carrying car,” has caught attention from long-time players and first-timers.

Followers of revered monks are also making their bets. A woman recently credited her big win to a blessing involving the number 677, while 558, linked to votive offerings given to Luang Pho Somwang, is gaining traction after a highway worker presented 20 pig heads and 99 boiled eggs in gratitude for a win.

The number 462 is also in play, attributed to blessings from the Kuman Thong spirit, popular with merchants.

In Phayao, the mysterious appearance of a Naga-shaped formation on a centuries-old Bodhi tree has prompted locals to back numbers like 20, 25, 40, 204, 425, and 240.

Over in Chiang Mai, popular picks include 12, 93, 39, and 902, while combinations from the Chinese calendar, including 265, 235, and 65, continue to perform well.

Astrologers are forecasting that numbers containing 1, 0, and 9 will carry luck in this draw. Meanwhile, famed lottery predictor Mae Niyom has thrown support behind 53, 21, and the longer combo 5231.

A dramatic encounter with a giant king cobra in a residential area has also spurred interest in numbers 447 and 472. Visitors to Wat Klang Bang Phra are also being drawn to the number 543, after several claimed to receive blessings linked to the powerful figure Thao Wessuwan, KhaoSod reported.

Lastly, the widely followed prediction page Mae Jumnian is pushing numbers like 95, 93, 09, and 68 as strong contenders.

In similar news, excitement mounted in Chiang Mai as today’s government lottery draw approaches, with locals scrambling to secure lucky numbers. Crowds gathered early on the morning of November 14, with ticket stalls reporting strong demand driven by spiritual signs and superstitions.