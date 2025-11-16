Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 16, 2025, 9:54 AM
119 1 minute read
Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

As the next lottery draw nears, hopeful Thais across the country are searching for lucky numbers through signs, spirits, and superstitions.

This month’s frenzy centres around a flurry of spiritual signs, superstitions, and vehicle registrations, all believed to hold the key to fortune. The draw will take place at Sanambinnam in Nonthaburi, and as the big day approaches, popular numbers are being snapped up nationwide.

One hot pick is the Saraburi-registered licence plate 83-2695, while the red-plate 07-903, nicknamed the “dream-carrying car,” has caught attention from long-time players and first-timers.

Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand | News by Thaiger

Followers of revered monks are also making their bets. A woman recently credited her big win to a blessing involving the number 677, while 558, linked to votive offerings given to Luang Pho Somwang, is gaining traction after a highway worker presented 20 pig heads and 99 boiled eggs in gratitude for a win.

The number 462 is also in play, attributed to blessings from the Kuman Thong spirit, popular with merchants.

In Phayao, the mysterious appearance of a Naga-shaped formation on a centuries-old Bodhi tree has prompted locals to back numbers like 20, 25, 40, 204, 425, and 240.

Related Articles

Over in Chiang Mai, popular picks include 12, 93, 39, and 902, while combinations from the Chinese calendar, including 265, 235, and 65, continue to perform well.

Astrologers are forecasting that numbers containing 1, 0, and 9 will carry luck in this draw. Meanwhile, famed lottery predictor Mae Niyom has thrown support behind 53, 21, and the longer combo 5231.

Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand | News by Thaiger

A dramatic encounter with a giant king cobra in a residential area has also spurred interest in numbers 447 and 472. Visitors to Wat Klang Bang Phra are also being drawn to the number 543, after several claimed to receive blessings linked to the powerful figure Thao Wessuwan, KhaoSod reported.

Lastly, the widely followed prediction page Mae Jumnian is pushing numbers like 95, 93, 09, and 68 as strong contenders.

In similar news, excitement mounted in Chiang Mai as today’s government lottery draw approaches, with locals scrambling to secure lucky numbers. Crowds gathered early on the morning of November 14, with ticket stalls reporting strong demand driven by spiritual signs and superstitions.

Latest Thailand News
Arsenic alert in Mekong prompts urgent government action | Thaiger Environment News

Arsenic alert in Mekong prompts urgent government action

9 minutes ago
Woman caught smoking meth in Pattaya temple bathroom | Thaiger Pattaya News

Woman caught smoking meth in Pattaya temple bathroom

29 minutes ago
Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand

43 minutes ago
Phuket gets new governor after record-short term ends | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket gets new governor after record-short term ends

1 hour ago
Cool weather kicks in as storms brew across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool weather kicks in as storms brew across Thailand

1 hour ago
143 macaques rescued in Sa Kaeo border smuggling raid | Thaiger Crime News

143 macaques rescued in Sa Kaeo border smuggling raid

20 hours ago
Thailand to tax cheap imports to protect local SMEs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to tax cheap imports to protect local SMEs

20 hours ago
Blazing cables and explosions jolt Pattaya neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Blazing cables and explosions jolt Pattaya neighbourhood

21 hours ago
Rare great hornbill spotted in Chiang Mai after 10 years | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Rare great hornbill spotted in Chiang Mai after 10 years

21 hours ago
Toddler found dead by Rayong roadside prompts police probe | Thaiger Crime News

Toddler found dead by Rayong roadside prompts police probe

21 hours ago
Bangkok woman’s lottery streak stuns Ratchaburi locals | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bangkok woman’s lottery streak stuns Ratchaburi locals

21 hours ago
Canal embankment burst sends floodwaters into Sing Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Canal embankment burst sends floodwaters into Sing Buri

23 hours ago
Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case

23 hours ago
Royal order visits Phuket to back aid for the underprivileged | Thaiger Phuket News

Royal order visits Phuket to back aid for the underprivileged

23 hours ago
Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident | Thaiger Krabi News

Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident

24 hours ago
Thai shops caught hiking prices under co-pay scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai shops caught hiking prices under co-pay scheme

24 hours ago
China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up | Thaiger Politics News

China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up

1 day ago
Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok

1 day ago
Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video)

1 day ago
Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend

1 day ago
Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital

2 days ago
Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket

2 days ago
Bangkok climbs &#8216;World&#8217;s Best Cities&#8217; list, eyes top 20 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok climbs ‘World’s Best Cities’ list, eyes top 20

2 days ago
Thai student left homeless after bank account used as mule by classmate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai student left homeless after bank account used as mule by classmate

2 days ago
Phuket police hunt motorbike taxi driver for robbing Kazakh tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket police hunt motorbike taxi driver for robbing Kazakh tourist

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 16, 2025, 9:54 AM
119 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.