Ayutthaya businesswoman offers red drinks for lottery luck

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 16, 2025, 11:16 AM
97 1 minute read
Ayutthaya businesswoman offers red drinks for lottery luck | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A crane company owner made a vow at a famous Ayutthaya hermitage after a business success, while worshippers searched for lucky numbers in holy water.

Yesterday, November 15, crowds of worshippers and tourists gathered at the hermitage of Rishi Naen That Phutthakun in Pho Taeng subdistrict, Bang Sai district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province. The site has become a spiritual hotspot, drawing fortune-seekers keen to pay respects to sacred figures and, hopefully, boost their luck.

The hermitage houses numerous revered statues and deities, including a 16-metre-tall statue of Thao Wessuwan with nine faces, Grandfather Rishi Brahma, Lord Ganesha, Phra Sangkachai, Luang Pho Mi Tham Jindamanee, Mother Takhian, and the famed Golden Boy, Chao Sua Heng.

Many visitors brought offerings such as pumpkins, toys, snacks, rice, bicycles, and the ever-popular red drinks. These offerings are later donated to schools, temples, and flood-affected communities in the area.

Ayutthaya businesswoman offers red drinks for lottery luck | News by Thaiger

Among the visitors was 61 year old Nipa, the owner of a crane rental business in the Rama 2 area. She returned to fulfil her vow after experiencing success in business following a previous visit to Chao Sua Heng. On this occasion, she brought 100 packs of red water, the second time she’s made such an offering.

“Last time, I sold two cranes within a month after making my vow, so I brought 100 packs. This time, I sold two more, so I brought another 100. If I sell two more again, I’ll come back.”

Related Articles

Before leaving, Nipa, along with many other believers, visited the holy water basin at Sala Bun Chuay in front of the statue of Grandfather Rishi Phrommeth. Devotees peered into the basin, hoping to catch sight of lucky numbers reflected in the water or formed by wax droplets, in line with an ancient ceremony, KhaoSod reported.

Ayutthaya businesswoman offers red drinks for lottery luck | News by Thaiger

The numbers that emerged this time included 0, 2, 3, 7, 8, and 9. Other groups spotted included 30, 79, and the digits 8 and 2. Visitors took photos and studied the reflections closely, hoping the spiritual signs would lead to winning lottery picks.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand’s airport rail deal faces legal showdown | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand’s airport rail deal faces legal showdown

49 seconds ago
Ayutthaya businesswoman offers red drinks for lottery luck | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya businesswoman offers red drinks for lottery luck

28 minutes ago
Chinese fake tour guide arrested after 1,043-day overstay | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese fake tour guide arrested after 1,043-day overstay

60 minutes ago
Arsenic alert in Mekong prompts urgent government action | Thaiger Environment News

Arsenic alert in Mekong prompts urgent government action

1 hour ago
Woman caught smoking meth in Pattaya temple bathroom | Thaiger Pattaya News

Woman caught smoking meth in Pattaya temple bathroom

2 hours ago
Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand

2 hours ago
Phuket gets new governor after record-short term ends | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket gets new governor after record-short term ends

2 hours ago
Cool weather kicks in as storms brew across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool weather kicks in as storms brew across Thailand

2 hours ago
143 macaques rescued in Sa Kaeo border smuggling raid | Thaiger Crime News

143 macaques rescued in Sa Kaeo border smuggling raid

21 hours ago
Thailand to tax cheap imports to protect local SMEs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to tax cheap imports to protect local SMEs

21 hours ago
Blazing cables and explosions jolt Pattaya neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Blazing cables and explosions jolt Pattaya neighbourhood

22 hours ago
Rare great hornbill spotted in Chiang Mai after 10 years | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Rare great hornbill spotted in Chiang Mai after 10 years

22 hours ago
Toddler found dead by Rayong roadside prompts police probe | Thaiger Crime News

Toddler found dead by Rayong roadside prompts police probe

22 hours ago
Bangkok woman’s lottery streak stuns Ratchaburi locals | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bangkok woman’s lottery streak stuns Ratchaburi locals

23 hours ago
Canal embankment burst sends floodwaters into Sing Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Canal embankment burst sends floodwaters into Sing Buri

24 hours ago
Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case

1 day ago
Royal order visits Phuket to back aid for the underprivileged | Thaiger Phuket News

Royal order visits Phuket to back aid for the underprivileged

1 day ago
Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident | Thaiger Krabi News

Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident

1 day ago
Thai shops caught hiking prices under co-pay scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai shops caught hiking prices under co-pay scheme

1 day ago
China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up | Thaiger Politics News

China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up

1 day ago
Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok

1 day ago
Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video)

1 day ago
Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend

1 day ago
Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital

2 days ago
Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclist flees after crashing into 3 vehicles in Phuket

2 days ago
Central Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 16, 2025, 11:16 AM
97 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.