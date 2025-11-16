Ayutthaya businesswoman offers red drinks for lottery luck

A crane company owner made a vow at a famous Ayutthaya hermitage after a business success, while worshippers searched for lucky numbers in holy water.

Yesterday, November 15, crowds of worshippers and tourists gathered at the hermitage of Rishi Naen That Phutthakun in Pho Taeng subdistrict, Bang Sai district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province. The site has become a spiritual hotspot, drawing fortune-seekers keen to pay respects to sacred figures and, hopefully, boost their luck.

The hermitage houses numerous revered statues and deities, including a 16-metre-tall statue of Thao Wessuwan with nine faces, Grandfather Rishi Brahma, Lord Ganesha, Phra Sangkachai, Luang Pho Mi Tham Jindamanee, Mother Takhian, and the famed Golden Boy, Chao Sua Heng.

Many visitors brought offerings such as pumpkins, toys, snacks, rice, bicycles, and the ever-popular red drinks. These offerings are later donated to schools, temples, and flood-affected communities in the area.

Among the visitors was 61 year old Nipa, the owner of a crane rental business in the Rama 2 area. She returned to fulfil her vow after experiencing success in business following a previous visit to Chao Sua Heng. On this occasion, she brought 100 packs of red water, the second time she’s made such an offering.

“Last time, I sold two cranes within a month after making my vow, so I brought 100 packs. This time, I sold two more, so I brought another 100. If I sell two more again, I’ll come back.”

Before leaving, Nipa, along with many other believers, visited the holy water basin at Sala Bun Chuay in front of the statue of Grandfather Rishi Phrommeth. Devotees peered into the basin, hoping to catch sight of lucky numbers reflected in the water or formed by wax droplets, in line with an ancient ceremony, KhaoSod reported.

The numbers that emerged this time included 0, 2, 3, 7, 8, and 9. Other groups spotted included 30, 79, and the digits 8 and 2. Visitors took photos and studied the reflections closely, hoping the spiritual signs would lead to winning lottery picks.