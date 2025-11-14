Lottery fever: Chiang Mai punters scramble for lucky numbers

As the government lottery draw nears, Chiang Mai locals are rushing to buy lucky numbers from vendors, hoping to cash in on signs and superstitions.

Excitement is building in Chiang Mai ahead of the November 16 lottery draw, as eager buyers flood stalls across the province in search of lucky numbers, pushing prices and demand to new highs.

By 8.30am today, November 14, vendors reported brisk sales, with tickets priced at 90–100 baht for singles, 200 baht for two-ticket sets, 400 baht for three-ticket sets, and up to 2,200 baht for ten-ticket sets at premium stalls.

Panee, a veteran lottery seller on the Chiang Mai–Lamphun Road in Saraphi district, shared that popular numbers this round include 12, 93, 39, 24, 75, and 902. She also revealed the inspiration behind other hot picks, such as her old car’s license plate 83-2695, and her new red-plated vehicle 07-903.

The current draw is also influenced by events and traditions. Numbers tied to Loy Krathong, such as 05, 15, 12, and 511, are proving popular, while “Brave Thai Soldier” numbers, 07, 78, 77, 79, continue to attract strong interest.

Fans of the Chinese calendar are betting on combinations like 265, 235, 26, 35, and 65, while year-end numbers such as 2568, 2024, 30, 31, and 01 are reportedly already sold out.

Renowned astrologer Ployprain, who provides number predictions based on celestial alignments, said:

“This draw’s lucky digits are 1, 0, and 9, with number 5 as the friendly number. Watch for number 7 to feature prominently.”

She tipped two-digit numbers such as 10, 95, 12, 07, 77, 16, and 22, and a range of three-digit hopefuls, including 128, 896, 622, 238, 588, and 770, reported KhaoSod.

She warned buyers to keep an eye out for repeating digits.

Another vendor, Saleela, who sells on Mahidol Road, said year-end optimism is fuelling a sales surge.

“This draw’s hottest sellers are 95, 29, 93, 09, 83, 79, and the ever-popular soldier numbers, especially 07 and 78.”

In similar news, lucky numbers 92 and 541 stole the spotlight during a traditional merit-making ceremony at the revered Goddess Tubtim Thong shrine in Nonthaburi.

Held at Wat Bang Krai Nok in Bang Khun Kong subdistrict, the annual event drew crowds of hopeful worshippers eager for blessings and a shot at lottery luck.