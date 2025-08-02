Phayao lottery vendor helps friend win 12 million baht prize

In a heartwarming tale of fortune and friendship, a lottery vendor in Phayao province witnessed an extraordinary event when a close friend won the top prize in the national lottery.

Yesterday, August 1 at 5pm, 44 year old lottery vendor Yaowanut reported the astonishing news to Police Lieutenant Colonel Sonthaya Pathawi of Mueang Phayao District Police Station—her customer had won a staggering 12 million baht.

Yaowanut, who sells lottery tickets both at Mae Thongkham Market and online through Facebook and other channels, shared that earlier that day, she had sold two tickets with the winning number 811852 to her close friend, Chomphu, who lives in another province. These tickets, purchased via an online platform, were from sets 11 and 12 for yesterday’s lottery draw.

When the lottery results were announced that afternoon, it was confirmed that the tickets had won the coveted first prize of 12 million baht. Yaowanut quickly documented the event, taking the necessary steps to provide evidence of the win, and called her lucky friend to share the exciting news.

Overwhelmed with joy, Chomphu confirmed plans to travel to Chiang Rai later that evening to collect the winning tickets from Yaowanut and proceed with claiming her newfound wealth.

Yaowanut, who was clearly overjoyed by her friend’s win, expressed her excitement and pride.

“I am so happy for my friend and her big win.”

The vendor added that she had always believed in honest business practices and never kept winning tickets for herself, reported KhaoSod.

Yaowanut took pride in her role as a vendor, knowing that her dedication to integrity had led to such a rewarding moment.

This lucky win has sparked excitement in Phayao, and with such a joyful outcome, many are left wondering if more fortune is in store for the pair. As Chomphu heads to claim her prize, Yaowanut’s story of goodwill and honest business shines bright.