Thai food blogger wins lottery after buying same number for 5 years

A popular Thai food blogger finally struck luck after buying the same lottery number, 22, for more than five years. He did not disclose the exact prize amount, but his winnings were estimated to exceed 400,000 baht based on the number of tickets he purchased.

The blogger, widely known as Plao Cooking, has over 15 million followers on Facebook and 3.3 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts short and simple cooking videos featuring classic Thai dishes. His content became a favourite among Thai audiences thanks to its easy-to-follow style and homely presentation.

For years, Plao Cooking kept his identity hidden, showing only his hands in his videos. It was not until 2023 that fans saw his face for the first time, when he appeared on stage to receive the Thailand Social Awards’ Best Creator Performance in the Cooking & Chef category.

Apart from food videos, the blogger became known for his lottery ritual. He regularly shared photos of himself buying stacks of lottery tickets, all ending with the number 22.

Despite rarely winning, since prizes from double numbers are uncommon, fans continued to cheer him on, with many joking that they thought of his page every time they saw tickets ending in 22.

Ahead of the December 1 draw, he once again posted a photo showing a lot of lottery tickets ending with 22, taken in front of a large Buddha statue at Paknam Bhasicharoen Temple in Bangkok. His caption read…

“It’s already December. Luang Phor, please grant me the prize.”

Shortly after the results were announced, Plao Cooking confirmed that he had finally won the two-digit prize. He added that the win felt extra special as December is also his birth month, calling it a perfect birthday gift.

Although he did not confirm the total amount, the two-digit prize pays 2,000 baht per ticket. With roughly 208 tickets shown in his photo, his prize would amount to approximately 416,000 baht.

Thousands of netizens flooded the comments to congratulate him. Some urged him to reveal the exact amount he won, while others wondered whether he would stick with number 22 again for the next draw on December 15.