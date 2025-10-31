Lucky numbers draw crowds to Ayutthaya’s sacred basin

Devotees seek blessings and fulfil vows with donations and rituals

October 31, 2025
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Crowds gathered at a renowned hermitage in Ayutthaya after lucky numbers were spotted floating in a holy basin during a traditional candle ceremony.

Today, October 31, worshippers and tourists gathered at the hermitage of the revered hermit Rishi Naen That Phutthakun, in Pho Taeng subdistrict, Bang Sai district, where they sought blessings, fulfilled vows, and captured photographs of auspicious numbers said to bring good fortune.

Attracting devotees from far and wide, the hermitage is known for its striking sacred statues, including a towering 16-metre statue of Thao Wessuwan, the nine-faced deity, the world’s largest Grandfather Rishi Brahma, and other figures such as Ganesha, Sangkachai, and the Golden Boy, Chao Sua Heng.

Visitors offered toys, snacks, red drinks, and pumpkins to honour vows made after having their wishes fulfilled by the shrine’s revered spirits. These offerings, including more than 1,000 toys, were later donated to schools, temples, and foundations across the province.

One of the main attractions was Sala Bun Chuay, where crowds gathered around the holy water basin in front of Grandfather Rishi Phrommeth. According to ancient tradition, floating candle wax and red candle tears are believed to reveal lucky numbers. Onlookers claimed to see the numbers 930 and 758 floating clearly, with many taking photos from different angles for lottery inspiration.

Devotees also watched as Ajahn Ruesi Naen That Phutthakun and his followers visited the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Special Education Centre, where they donated the toy offerings, along with 20,000 baht in cash, to support children with developmental, intellectual, and learning challenges, reported KhaoSod.

The centre provides crucial academic and life skills for children with various needs, including vision, hearing, and emotional or behavioural difficulties, helping them become more independent as they grow.

The hermitage, now a growing spiritual and cultural tourism destination, continues to draw curious visitors and faithful believers, especially when signs of fortune, like this week’s floating numbers, appear. Whether divine coincidence or ancient ritual, one thing is certain: the search for luck is alive and well in Ayutthaya.

