Northern Thailand Naga sighting sparks lottery frenzy

An unusual object resembling the head of a Naga has appeared on the trunk of an ancient Bodhi tree at Sri Khom Kham Temple in Phayao province, drawing curious crowds and believers hopeful for a stroke of lottery luck.

The bizarre sighting was reported today, November 14, when temple-goers noticed the strange formation on a cut branch of the centuries-old tree, located behind the Khru Ba Chao Sri Wichai chapel.

Measuring roughly 20 centimetres wide, 40 centimetres long and 25 centimetres high, the object is described as having a firm texture similar to fungus or a wood mushroom, with reddish-brown and orange hues.

What captured the attention of locals wasn’t just the colour or texture, but its striking resemblance to a Naga, the mythical serpent guardian in Buddhist lore. The top of the formation appears twisted into a pointed shape, said to resemble a Naga’s head rising toward the sky. Below it, overlapping layers mirror the scaly body of the legendary creature.

Visitors have been flocking to the temple to pay their respects, offer prayers, and seek blessings. Some interpret the sight as an auspicious omen, linking it to upcoming lottery draws. Among the “revealed” numbers circulating in whispers and incense smoke are 20, 25, 40, 204, 240, and 425, according to KhaoSod.

“The Naga’s presence is a powerful sign, especially when it appears on a sacred Bodhi tree. It’s a message of protection and prosperity.”

In Thai Buddhist belief, Bodhi trees are considered sacred, believed to house divine spirits. Nagas, meanwhile, are revered as protectors of Dharma and natural water sources. The two symbols hold deep spiritual meaning, and their combination is seen as rare and holy.

Sri Khom Kham Temple is situated near Kwan Phayao, which, according to legend, hides the submerged ancient city of Phu Kam Yao. Locals believe a Naga spirit guards these waters, making the appearance of a Naga-shaped formation all the more significant.