Ancient cart in Surin draws crowds chasing lucky numbers

Hopes were high and incense thick in the air as villagers in northeastern Thailand gathered around a 100-year-old wooden cart they believe holds the key to lottery riches.

Just before the government lottery draw today, November 1, locals in Ban Thap Dat, Sangkha district, flocked to the Somdej Thuat To Phrom Rangsi Buddha Dharma Garden to perform a traditional ritual, asking the sacred ancient cart for lucky numbers.

The cart, a cherished heirloom donated by 71 year old Sukon Sopha, has earned a reputation for delivering winning numbers time and time again.

“I donated the cart to the temple years ago. It’s over a century old and has been part of our village’s heritage for generations.”

Villagers say the cart is especially powerful when used in merit-making ceremonies. This time, it will be featured in a Kathin procession, a major annual Buddhist festival, scheduled for tomorrow, November 2.

As part of the ritual, attendees lit candles and incense, placed offerings, and closely observed the cart and the incense smoke for any sign of divine digits. Excitement peaked when the number 968 was seen on the incense sticks, prompting a flurry of whispered prayers, photographs, and last-minute lottery purchases.

“This cart has brought luck before. We have faith it will do it again.”

The ceremony was presided over by Luang Ta Maha Khet, formally known as Dr Phra Khru Palad Siri Sophon, the monk in charge of the temple, reported KhaoSod.

He confirmed that the cart, owned by Sukon and preserved with care, is treated with deep respect by villagers who believe in its spiritual power.

“Every time the cart is used in a sacred event, people come to pay their respects. They believe it brings blessings and good luck.”

Whether the number 968 turns out to be a winner or not, the ancient cart has once again united the community, blending faith, tradition, and a little bit of hopeful superstition.