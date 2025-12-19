139 arrested in year-end immigration sweep in Nakhon Pathom

Immigration officers in Nakhon Pathom carried out a sweeping year-end crackdown yesterday, December 18, arresting 139 foreign nationals and fining landlords who failed to report their tenants as required by law.

Immigration Division 3, acting under orders from the Royal Thai Police, began intensified operations targeting areas with migrant workers in Kamphaeng Saen district yesterday. The raids, led by Nakhon Pathom immigration chief Police Colonel Jiraphong Rujiradamrongchai and supported by intelligence and biometric screening systems, focused on communities in Sa Phatthana subdistrict where Myanmar nationals were reportedly living without proper documentation.

Officers used immigration biometric databases to cross-check documents and found that many migrants had not been officially registered at their places of residence. Investigators confirmed that 139 foreign nationals of various nationalities were staying in the area without the required notification to immigration authorities, a clear violation of Section 38 of Thailand’s Immigration Act.

Under the law, landlords or property owners are required to report the presence of any foreign national within 24 hours of their arrival, reported Khaosod. Failure to do so can result in fines and legal action. In this case, officials imposed a combined fine of 222,400 baht on property owners and caretakers for non-compliance, with each case handled individually.

Officers also informed local business operators and residents of their legal responsibilities, stressing the importance of closing legal loopholes that could otherwise allow suspected criminals to take refuge in these communities.

Police Colonel Jiraphong stated that this was just the beginning of a broader immigration sweep aligned with national policy, aimed at safeguarding national security. He asked the public to report any suspicious individuals or activities directly to Nakhon Pathom Immigration to conduct decisive legal action without exception.

In related news, Phuket Immigration officers arrested five Indian nationals and a Thai woman involved in illegal employment. The operation highlights the province’s ongoing efforts to combat unlawful foreign workers and ensure the safety of residents and tourists.