British man arrested for illegally running tour company in Thailand

A British national was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday, December 18, after allegedly operating an unlicensed tour business in Thailand for over a decade.

The arrest followed orders from Police General Kitirat Phanphet, Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police, who had directed a nationwide tourism crime crackdown between December 17 and 25 to protect the industry during peak travel season.

Under this campaign, the Tourist Police Bureau launched a surveillance operation against the suspect, identified only as Mark, following a formal complaint.

According to investigators, Mark had been offering full-service nature tours through national parks across Thailand. He reportedly planned the itineraries, drove the tour vehicle, arranged accommodation and meals, and charged customers himself via his own website, all without any Thai nationals involved or the required permits.

The suspect reportedly led tourists through wildlife areas in protected parks, often on routes that typically require licensed guides or trained Thai personnel familiar with terrain and safety protocols. Officers stated that such tours not only violated Thai tourism regulations but also posed risks to visitor safety.

Authorities tracked Mark’s activities through his website and social media presence, discovering a long pattern of operation allegedly spanning more than ten years. Police say the unofficial business undercut licensed operators and harmed the tourism industry.

On the final day of the surveillance operation, officers moved in and detained the suspect at Suvarnabhumi Airport after he had dropped off a group of tourists. Upon questioning, he was unable to present any licence or documentation to authorise his tour business or employment in Thailand.

Police charged Mark with operating an unregistered tour business, which carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment and a maximum fine of 500,000 baht, as well as working without a valid work permit or beyond legally permitted limits.

He was handed over to investigators at Lat Krabang Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported Khaosod.

Similarly, back in November, Tourist Police arrested a Chinese national in Pattaya for working illegally as a tour guide while overstaying his visa by nearly three years.