More than 100 evacuated after ammonia leak at ice factory in Nakhon Pathom

Photo via MGR Online

An ammonia leak at an ice factory in Nakhon Pathom province yesterday, December 15, forced the evacuation of more than 100 residents living nearby. The situation has now been brought under control.

According to a report by MGR Online, the ammonia leaked from an ice production factory, Siam Pyramid Company, located in the Tha Talat sub-district of Sam Phran district. The chemical release produced a strong and irritating odour that spread widely across surrounding residential areas, causing alarm among residents.

Officers from Pho Kaew Police Station, medical staff from Sam Phran Hospital, and rescue volunteers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation were dispatched to the scene. Authorities evacuated residents living within a one-kilometre radius of the factory as a safety precaution.

A temporary command centre and shelter were set up at Wat Rai Khing Royal Temple. Most residents reported inhaling the chemical smell but did not suffer serious injuries.

However, nine people developed symptoms from ammonia exposure, including chest tightness, breathing difficulties, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, and nosebleeds. Seven of them were taken to Sam Phran Hospital for treatment, while the remaining two were transferred to Metta Pracharak Hospital.

ammonia leak nakhon pathom
Photo via MGR Online

Fire engines from the Tha Talat and Bang Toei Sub-district Administrative Organisations, along with officers from the Rai Khing Municipality, were deployed to contain the situation. All personnel entering the factory were required to wear chemical protection suits.

After around one hour of operations, officers successfully shut off the damaged valve that caused the leak. Water was then sprayed around the area to reduce the odour and prevent the ammonia from spreading further.

Resident suffers from ammonia leak in Nakhon Pathom
Photo via MGR Online

One evacuated resident told the media that the smell was extremely strong and caused severe nasal irritation. She said officials and rescue volunteers later went door to door to warn residents about the danger, prompting a swift evacuation. Many households included elderly people and children, were safely evacuated.

The factory owner, who asked not to be named, confirmed that assistance would be provided to all residents affected by the incident.

Pho Kaew Police Station officers said they will inspect the factory today, December 16, together with relevant agencies to determine the exact cause of the leak and consider possible legal action.

Residents evacuated following ammonia leak in Nakhon Pathom
Photo via MGR Online

