Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel

December 12, 2025
Today, December 12, police have arrested 14 Chinese nationals suspected of being involved in online scams, after they illegally crossed the border from Myanmar into Thailand and hid in a love hotel in Bangkok.

Officers inspected the area surrounding the hotel and observed more than 10 Chinese individuals moving in and out of the premises suspiciously. Officers then raided the hotel and discovered 14 Chinese men staying in multiple rooms, with about three to four individuals per room.

Upon checking their passports, only 7 of the 14 individuals were able to present valid documents. Among these, three individuals had overstayed their visas, four had no entry stamps into the country, and the remaining seven had no passports at all.

Thai police arresting Chinese nationals suspected of online scams at a hotel in Bangkok
During questioning, all of the suspects admitted to illegally crossing into Thailand through Mae Sot District, a district that shares a border with Myanmar to the west, in Tak Province. Khaosod reported that they claimed they were fleeing an intense crackdown by Myanmar authorities targeting scammer gangs, and had entered Thailand to prepare for travel to a third country.

The detainees were charged accordingly, with three individuals charged with being aliens who entered and stayed in the country after their permission expired. The remaining were charged with being aliens who entered and stayed in the country without permission and without undergoing immigration checks at legal entry points.

The 14 individuals were subsequently handed over to Bang Chan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In a similar case, a Chinese cybercrime kingpin living in Bangkok has been busted after masterminding a multimillion-baht stolen credit card network spanning Asia.

The raid uncovered a staggering haul: more than 5,000 stolen credit card records, 70 mobile phones, around 500 used SIM cards, gold bars weighing 14 baht, several hundred thousand baht in cash, millions in cryptocurrency, and high-end cars. Police estimate the total value in the tens of millions.

