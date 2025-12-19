Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok

Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai man made a shocking discovery while fishing after finding a headless body in a roadside forest area in the Khan Na Yao district of Bangkok, yesterday, December 18.

Rescue workers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation were alerted at around 4.30pm and rushed to a marshland area filled with dense reeds in Soi Khu Bon 31, Khu Bon sub-district. The body was found in a swampy area with standing water, making access difficult.

According to ThaiRath, the location could not be reached by vehicle. Rescue workers had to walk approximately 200 metres through thick reeds to reach the spot.

At the scene, rescuers found the remains of an unidentified person in a severely mutilated condition. The torso was separated from the legs, and the head was missing. Rescue workers said the person appeared to have been dead for several days before the discovery. Signs of animal scavenging were found on the remains.

The Thai man who found the body told the media that he had entered the area to fish, as he occasionally did. While fishing, he noticed something unusual and soon realised it was human remains. So, he contacted rescue workers.

Body without head found in Bangkok
Photo via ThaiRath

Rescuers initially speculated that the deceased might be a local fisherman. However, no fishing equipment or personal belongings were found near the body, casting doubt on that assumption.

Residents told police that the area is very dark at night and rarely used by locals. They described the route as isolated, quiet, and unsafe after sunset.

Rescue workers transferred the body to a forensic institute for a full autopsy. Officers from Khan Na Yao Police Station later arrived at the scene to document evidence and conduct a preliminary investigation.

Thai fisherman finds headless body
The fisherman who found the body. | Photo via KhaoSod

Police said they are working to identify the deceased and determine the exact cause of death. Officers have not ruled out any possibilities, including suicide, an accident, or murder.

The discovery comes just days after another similar case. On Sunday, December 14, a headless body was found in a sugarcane field in Nakhon Sawan province. The victim’s head was later discovered about one kilometre away from the torso, allowing police to identify the deceased.

In that case, the victim’s daughter and residents believed the death may have been a murder rather than due to natural causes. The investigation into that incident is still ongoing.

Thai fisherman finds headless body in marshland in Bangkok

