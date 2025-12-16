French national and four Myanmar workers arrested in Phangan

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 16, 2025, 5:32 PM
71 1 minute read
French national and four Myanmar workers arrested in Phangan | Thaiger
Photo via Amazing Thailand

Police raided a resort on Koh Phangan yesterday, December 15, arresting a Frenchman and four Myanmar nationals in a crackdown on illegal businesses and nominee company operations on the island.

The operation was led by immigration police in coordination with local authorities after they received a tip-off about a resort suspected of operating without proper licences. Upon inspection, officers discovered the property has 11 villas offering daily accommodation for 2,000 to 4,000 baht per night, alongside restaurant and fitness facilities.

The company’s director, a 32 year old French national, did not present a valid hotel operating licence. Additionally, four Myanmar nationals were found working illegally as cashiers, waiters, and dishwashers, all without the proper documentation and in roles beyond the scope of their permitted employment.

Bangkok Post reported that the Frenchman was charged with operating an unlicensed hotel business, hiring foreign workers in violation of their visa conditions, and failing to notify authorities about foreign employees within the required 15-day window.

The Myanmar workers were charged with working outside their authorised occupations and failing to report their employment to authorities.

Police Lieutenant General Phanumart Boonyalak, Immigration Bureau commissioner, stated that the crackdown was part of ongoing efforts to uphold Thailand’s tourism image and ensure fairness in the business landscape.

In another arrest on Koh Phangan, two foreigners arrested for illegal construction and electrical work without permits, facing legal action after police found evidence. Polices had been monitoring the duo’s activities and observed them transporting electrical materials to the site in a pickup truck.

Related Articles

When officers revealed themselves, the suspects initially denied the allegations, claiming to be tourists and threatening to sue the officers, but their claims were undermined by documents found in their vehicle, such as cash receipts, project plans, and house blueprints. The suspects acknowledged the evidence and confessed to conducting their business unlawfully and undertaking similar jobs at several locations.

Latest Thailand News
South Korean YouTubers say they fell in love with Bangkok within one day | Thaiger Bangkok News

South Korean YouTubers say they fell in love with Bangkok within one day

3 seconds ago
French national and four Myanmar workers arrested in Phangan | Thaiger Crime News

French national and four Myanmar workers arrested in Phangan

11 minutes ago
Construction worker found dead in remote area in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction worker found dead in remote area in Pathum Thani

47 minutes ago
Pickpocket gang caught on CCTV stealing from foreign woman in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pickpocket gang caught on CCTV stealing from foreign woman in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Two killed in early morning motorbike crash in Sri Racha | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Two killed in early morning motorbike crash in Sri Racha

2 hours ago
Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Calls for legal action after foreigners spray-paint walls in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thai student rescued from phone scam at Kamphaeng Phet resort | Thaiger Crime News

Thai student rescued from phone scam at Kamphaeng Phet resort

3 hours ago
Foreign woman slammed for urinating outside Koh Tao restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman slammed for urinating outside Koh Tao restaurant

3 hours ago
Thailand, China, and Myanmar inspect destroyed scam centres | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand, China, and Myanmar inspect destroyed scam centres

4 hours ago
More than 100 evacuated after ammonia leak at ice factory in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Thailand News

More than 100 evacuated after ammonia leak at ice factory in Nakhon Pathom

4 hours ago
Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach | Thaiger Thailand News

Tokyogurl removed from SEA Games over esports rule breach

5 hours ago
Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket clinic accused of using clients’ phones to buy services without consent

6 hours ago
Thai energy firms deny Cambodia fuel exports after unusual surge detected | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai energy firms deny Cambodia fuel exports after unusual surge detected

6 hours ago
Rescue volunteer arrested in Bangkok over alleged child assault | Thaiger Crime News

Rescue volunteer arrested in Bangkok over alleged child assault

7 hours ago
Thai NGO accuses Cambodia of hiring US firm to wage information warfare | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai NGO accuses Cambodia of hiring US firm to wage information warfare

7 hours ago
Thai company punishes employee for skipping New Year party | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai company punishes employee for skipping New Year party

7 hours ago
Embassy rejects claims of Russian spies targeting Thai military site | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy rejects claims of Russian spies targeting Thai military site

8 hours ago
Brazilian footballer attacks bar staff over unpaid bill in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Brazilian footballer attacks bar staff over unpaid bill in Udon Thani

24 hours ago
Thai monk sparks online debate after travelling on rollerblades in Phitsanulok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai monk sparks online debate after travelling on rollerblades in Phitsanulok

1 day ago
Thailand tightens screening for visa-free arrivals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand tightens screening for visa-free arrivals

1 day ago
Chon Buri teens turn themselves in after viral buffalo statue dance | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri teens turn themselves in after viral buffalo statue dance

1 day ago
Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town | Thaiger Thailand News

Two injured in separate knife attacks in Patong and Phuket Town

1 day ago
Thai man cites son with Down&#8217;s syndrome after stealing police&#8217;s motorcycle | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man cites son with Down’s syndrome after stealing police’s motorcycle

1 day ago
Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan | Thaiger Thailand News

Senior police officer found dead in car in Nakhon Sawan

1 day ago
CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging | Thaiger Bangkok News

CIB arrest Chinese suspect hiding in Bangkok over 260 million baht bid rigging

1 day ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 16, 2025, 5:32 PM
71 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.