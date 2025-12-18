Three Cambodian youths arrested after explosive stunt in Rayong

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 18, 2025, 2:02 PM
Photo via Khaosod

Three Cambodian youths were arrested in Rayong yesterday, December 17, after a video showing a youth group throwing an explosive and taunting Thai people went viral.

The incident came to light when investigators traced a viral video showing more than 10 youths riding motorcycles on a public road, wielding long machetes and detonating a ping-pong bomb before shouting challenges directed at Thai people.

The footage was recorded at a road junction near a steel factory on Chaloem Lap Road in Ta Sit subdistrict, Pluak Daeng district, Rayong province.

At about 3.30pm the same day, police from Region 2, Chon Buri province and Nong Yai police station confirmed the arrest of three suspects reported to be ringleaders.

Those detained were identified as 20 year old Kemmara Muet, a Cambodian national who was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle; 21 year old Moey Moey, who was accused of throwing the ping-pong bomb and carrying a long machete; and another suspect believed to have filmed the incident. A Honda Wave motorcycle with Rayong registration plates was also seized.

Police officers arrest Cambodian youths connected to a viral road incident in Rayong province
Photo via Khaosod

Police later questioned the mother of Moey Moey, 50 year old Kert Nuan, who said she had been living and working in Thailand for 25 years at a factory in Nong Yai district, Chon Buri. She said police arrived while she was at home with her son and daughter-in-law and took him in for questioning, without initially explaining the reason.

She later realised what had happened after her daughter-in-law showed her the video linking her son to the incident. The woman said that she had always told him to work hard and avoid trouble, and never expected him to secretly take part in such activity.

Khaosod reported that she also apologized to Thai people, saying she regretted the incident, particularly at a time when the situation was sensitive.

Police said further questioning was under way and efforts were continuing to track down the remaining individuals seen in the clip, who would be handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.

In a similar incident, Chalong Police in Phuket have arrested several youths following a gang-related incident involving rival members on motorbikes. The altercation included the use of multiple ping pong bombs.

