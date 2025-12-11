Bangkok police bust bizarre AI QR code drug operation

Two Russian nationals have been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly using AI-powered QR codes to sell illegal drugs, turning the operation into a high-tech treasure hunt.

According to Police Major General Theeradej Thamsuthee, deputy commander of the Metropolitan Police, online investigators discovered, through Facebook, last month that QR code stickers were appearing across the city. These stickers, mainly slapped on street poles in the Lumphini, Pathum Wan, and Yannawa districts, displayed the message….

“Thai hub Telegram COCAINE KETAMINE MEPH METH MDMA.”

Scanning the code directed users to the Telegram app, where they interacted with an AI chatbot. Transactions were conducted exclusively in digital currency, and users received instructions on where to collect the drugs, similar to a treasure hunt. On some occasions, buyers had to dig up the drug packets from the ground.

Theeradej described the tactic as the work of a genius brain, adding that after a purchase, the AI chatbot would invite customers to join the operation by completing missions. Buyers who wanted to join were required to recruit other customers to receive discounts and conceal drug orders at different locations specified by AI.

The bot would then provide an application programming interface (API) to people who wish to establish their own operations, offering commissions to higher-ranking criminals.

Police found this operation difficult to expose due to its lack of human administrators. After a week of investigation, also aided by AI technology, investigators were able to identify two suspects.

Bangkok Post reported that one suspect, 35 year old Russian national Mark Maolopuro, was arrested in Pattaya, Chon Buri. Police allege his role involved identifying locations for drug drop-offs. Evidence from a phone in his possession, including chat history on Telegram, led to the arrest of another Russian suspect, 34 year old Ivan Volnov, in Bangkok’s Sutthisan area.

Police confiscated 200,000 baht in cash, a van, two laptops, seven mobile phones, 20 flash drives, five bank account passbooks, and 80 packages containing cannabis.

Both suspects initially denied all charges. One claimed he had medical permission for cannabis use, while the other denied being the person shown in surveillance footage.

In a similar case, police arrested a Thai man and a Norwegian woman at a luxury villa in Phuket’s Cape Panwa area for drug dealing.