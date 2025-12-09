Two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myanmar

Authorities rescued two Thai women from Myawaddy, Myanmar, after they were lured by a fake job offer. One victim helped lead officers to extract both women.

Yesterday, December 8, Pavena Hongsakul, president of the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women, met officers at Pobpra Police Station in Tak province after the successful rescue. Social Development and Human Security officials in Tak also joined the team to interview the victims as part of human trafficking procedures.

Pavena explained that the rescue began when a 27 year old woman, referred to as A, filed a complaint with the foundation. A said a woman she knew through Facebook persuaded her to work as an entertainer at a nightlife venue in Myawaddy with a promised salary of 50,000 to 70,000 baht per month.

Believing the offer, she travelled on November 1 by bus from her hometown to Mae Sot, Tak. A contact then took her across the Moei River into Myawaddy. A Myanmar military vehicle later picked her up and transported her to the venue.

She said the site was a row of townhouses divided into rooms, where many women stayed. She met “BB”, the woman who had invited her, and spoke briefly with the Chinese employer before BB disappeared. The Chinese employer then forced her into prostitution and claimed she owed the venue money.

On November 18, she attempted to escape by secretly photographing the location and sending the coordinates to request help. Venue staff discovered the photos on her phone, confiscated the device, and locked her in a room. She said five Chinese men beat her with batons and shocked her.

Despite her injuries, the venue continued to force her to take customers and warned that she must pay a penalty for attempting to flee. She cooperated until she managed to get her phone back. She contacted the Pavena Foundation again on December 3 to plead for rescue.

Pavena Hongsakul with two Thai women rescued from forced prostitution in Myawaddy, Myanmar
Pavena Hongsakul with the two Thai women she helped rescue | Photo via Pavena Foundation

After receiving the report, the foundation contacted A directly. Once they confirmed the location of the venue, Pavena coordinated with police to begin extracting both women. Officers located the victims and brought them back safely.

In a similar operation, Bang Phli police have rescued a university student who was deceived by a call centre scam gang into believing he was involved in a money laundering case.

