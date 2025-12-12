Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 12, 2025, 4:19 PM
80 1 minute read
Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium | Thaiger
Photo via MGR online

Police nabbed two men at Rajamangala Stadium yesterday, December 11, after they showed up wearing clothes promoting illegal gambling websites.

During a football match under the 33rd SEA Games at Rajamangala National Stadium, hosted by Thailand, there were reports of individuals secretly promoting gambling websites in various forms, Channel 7HD reported. The incident gained attention on social media and was seen as damaging to the image of the sporting event. As a result, police began investigating the issue.

Yesterday, at approximately 9.15pm, officers from the cyber police, along with investigators from Hua Mak Police Station, arrested a 51 year old Vietnamese man and Nitikhun, a 42 year old Thai man from Tak province. The suspects had blended in with the cheering crowd at the SEA Games football event at Rajamangala Stadium but were promoting gambling websites. Evidence seized included one T-shirt bearing the “OKVIP” logo and one baseball cap with the same logo.

The officers pressed charges related to announcing, advertising, or persuading others to gamble. This includes celebrities, models, influencers, and YouTubers, who may be prosecuted under Section 12 of the Gambling Act, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both.

Additionally, if the act involves persuading, encouraging, or allowing minors to behave inappropriately or in a way that puts them at risk of wrongdoing, the offender or guardian may also be prosecuted under Section 26(3) in conjunction with Section 78 of the Child Protection Act B.E. 2546. The penalty includes imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to 30,000 baht, or both.

Thai police arrest two men at Rajamangala Stadium for wearing clothing promoting online gambling websites
Photo via MGR online

The two suspects were then taken to Hua Mak Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In another gambling-related arrest, five Indian men were arrested in Pattaya after police raided a condominium where they were allegedly running an illegal online gambling operation. Despite being confronted with the evidence, the suspects denied any involvement in illegal gambling.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity

1 minute ago
Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium | Thaiger Crime News

Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium

14 minutes ago
Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel

52 minutes ago
76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing | Thaiger Thailand News

76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing

57 minutes ago
Couple&#8217;s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Couple’s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home

2 hours ago
5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother | Thaiger Bangkok News

5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother

2 hours ago
The transport company offers New Year promotion to travellers | Thaiger Thailand News

The transport company offers New Year promotion to travellers

2 hours ago
Thai woman killed as pickup spins into Pathum Thani bus stop | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed as pickup spins into Pathum Thani bus stop

3 hours ago
Massive e-cigarette bust at Bangkok Port | Thaiger Crime News

Massive e-cigarette bust at Bangkok Port

3 hours ago
Thai woman shoots ex-husband after alleged break-in at Ayutthaya home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots ex-husband after alleged break-in at Ayutthaya home

5 hours ago
Heavy rain alerts issued for 35 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain alerts issued for 35 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

5 hours ago
Foreign trio returns to Thailand to reunite with childhood driver after five decades | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign trio returns to Thailand to reunite with childhood driver after five decades

5 hours ago
Embassy intervenes after Thais barred from crossing back from Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy intervenes after Thais barred from crossing back from Cambodia

5 hours ago
Thai activist sentenced to 46 years for Facebook posts | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thai activist sentenced to 46 years for Facebook posts

5 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist goes viral for riding with cooking pot in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclist goes viral for riding with cooking pot in Phuket

6 hours ago
PM Anutin dissolves parliament, says he wants to ‘return power to the people’ | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin dissolves parliament, says he wants to ‘return power to the people’

7 hours ago
Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy

23 hours ago
Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket

23 hours ago
University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok

24 hours ago
Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25 | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25

1 day ago
Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules

1 day ago
Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK? | Thaiger International Education

Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK?

1 day ago
Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering &#8216;special massage&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering ‘special massage’

1 day ago
Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars | Thaiger Thailand News

Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars

1 day ago
Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 12, 2025, 4:19 PM
80 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.