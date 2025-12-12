Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium

Police nabbed two men at Rajamangala Stadium yesterday, December 11, after they showed up wearing clothes promoting illegal gambling websites.

During a football match under the 33rd SEA Games at Rajamangala National Stadium, hosted by Thailand, there were reports of individuals secretly promoting gambling websites in various forms, Channel 7HD reported. The incident gained attention on social media and was seen as damaging to the image of the sporting event. As a result, police began investigating the issue.

Yesterday, at approximately 9.15pm, officers from the cyber police, along with investigators from Hua Mak Police Station, arrested a 51 year old Vietnamese man and Nitikhun, a 42 year old Thai man from Tak province. The suspects had blended in with the cheering crowd at the SEA Games football event at Rajamangala Stadium but were promoting gambling websites. Evidence seized included one T-shirt bearing the “OKVIP” logo and one baseball cap with the same logo.

The officers pressed charges related to announcing, advertising, or persuading others to gamble. This includes celebrities, models, influencers, and YouTubers, who may be prosecuted under Section 12 of the Gambling Act, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both.

Additionally, if the act involves persuading, encouraging, or allowing minors to behave inappropriately or in a way that puts them at risk of wrongdoing, the offender or guardian may also be prosecuted under Section 26(3) in conjunction with Section 78 of the Child Protection Act B.E. 2546. The penalty includes imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to 30,000 baht, or both.

The two suspects were then taken to Hua Mak Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In another gambling-related arrest, five Indian men were arrested in Pattaya after police raided a condominium where they were allegedly running an illegal online gambling operation. Despite being confronted with the evidence, the suspects denied any involvement in illegal gambling.