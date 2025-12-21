Chonburi raids uncover 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws

Immigration officials in Chonburi Province have conducted raids at two significant locations, uncovering nearly 200 migrant workers violating Thai immigration laws. Most of these individuals were from Myanmar and Cambodia.

The operations were spearheaded by Police Colonel Naphaspong Khosit Suriyamanee, the Superintendent of Chonburi Immigration, with Police Lieutenant Kittipat Hongchuwech leading the field team. The team was composed of investigators, volunteer police, and officers from the Pattaya Tourist Police Division.

The first raid occurred at a construction site in Moo 9, Pong Subdistrict. There, officials encountered 155 foreign workers, consisting of 126 Myanmar nationals and 29 Cambodians.

Upon conducting document checks, it was found that 76 held valid permits, while 79 were in violation of Thai immigration laws.

Specifically, 62 Myanmar and 15 Cambodian workers were identified as having overstayed their visas under Section 38 of the Immigration Act. Additionally, two Cambodian workers faced charges for illegal entry and unauthorized employment.

In a second operation, officers targeted a worker camp at the Rojana Industrial Park in Laem Chabang. Among the 242 migrant workers present, 199 were from Myanmar, 41 from Cambodia, and two from Laos.

Violations included 57 Myanmar and nine Cambodian workers under Section 38, three Myanmar workers employed by unregistered employers, and 23 others breaching Section 37 of the Act.

All individuals identified as violators from both sites were detained and transferred to local police investigators for formal charges and further legal proceedings under Thai immigration law.

In recent news, immigration officers in Nakhon Pathom arrested 139 foreign nationals during a year-end crackdown targeting undocumented migrants. The operation, led by Royal Thai Police, focused on worker communities where residents failed to report foreign tenants as required by law. Authorities also fined landlords over 220,000 baht for violating Section 38 of the Immigration Act, stressing tighter enforcement to prevent illegal stays and safeguard national security. These raids underline the ongoing efforts by Thai officials to enforce migrant labor regulations across major industrial and construction areas in Chonburi Province, reported by the Pattaya News.