Motorbike theft gang busted in Phuket after series of robberies

Published: December 16, 2025, 5:47 PM
Motorbike theft gang busted in Phuket after series of robberies
Photo via The Phuket News

On December 12, Chalong police arrested two suspects allegedly involved in a series of motorbike thefts across Phuket, following a string of cases that alarmed residents earlier this month.

Officers began their investigation after three thefts were reported between December 2 and 12, involving four stolen motorcycles from areas in and around Chalong.

The first incident took place on December 2, when two electric motorbikes owned by a French national were stolen around 3.27am. The second case involved an electric motocross bike stolen on November 30, with the report filed days later. The final theft occurred on December 11, involving a black Honda Wave 125.

Investigators concluded the same group was behind all three thefts, and later discovered the stolen vehicles hidden in Soi Vanich That and Soi Keha 5 in Ratsada.

Following court-approved arrest warrants, officers apprehended a 20 year old man identified only as Dale on December 12. He faces multiple charges, including nighttime theft, using a vehicle in the commission of a crime, and transporting stolen property. The second suspect, a 15 year old boy referred to as Dong, was also taken into custody and is being processed under juvenile justice procedures.

The Phuket News reported that officers recovered all four stolen motorcycles during the investigation, along with another bike believed to have been used in the crimes and tools suspected to have aided the thefts. All stolen vehicles have been returned to their rightful owners.

One additional motorbike, a red-and-white Honda Sonic, was also recovered after police shared images online. A separate victim recognised the bike, which had gone missing in 2024, and reclaimed it after presenting proof of ownership.

Chalong Police said the suspects may be linked to other similar thefts in the area, and information has been shared with other police stations across Phuket.

In a similar theft case, a foreign man attempted to steal a Thai woman’s car by unlocking the vehicle via his mobile phone in Phuket.

