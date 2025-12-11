University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok

A routine campus sweep took a turn when Bangkok police arrested a first-year university student for allegedly carrying a loaded revolver.

The arrest took place on the evening of December 9, at approximately 9pm. The 19 year old male student was found under a university building with a .38-calibre Smith & Wesson revolver, six rounds of ammunition, and a leather holster.

He was detained at Uthenthawai Campus of Rajamangala University of Technology, Tawan-ok, located on Phaya Thai Road in Pathumwan district.

Later, at around 12:35am yesterday, December 10, senior officers arrived at the campus to oversee the operation and question the suspect. Khaosod reported that the student faces two charges: unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a firearm in public without a reasonable cause.

According to Police Major General Chaikrit Pho-a, six illegal firearms have already been seized from within the institution in recent operations.

Police added that the arrest is part of broader measures under the Royal Thai Police’s initiative to combat campus violence. Officers from Pathumwan Station, including newer patrol teams, have been tasked with conducting proactive searches at high-risk institutions.

In earlier sweeps, police uncovered a stash of weapons hidden in the Pathumwan Institute of Technology and Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok.

During the extensive search of the campuses, officers found 13 knives and two black walkie-talkies hidden in bushes, behind buildings, and even beneath school structures at the Uthenthawai campus. At Pathumwan Institute of Technology, another three knives were recovered.

The raid follows a series of violent incidents in past years involving technical college students, many of which have resulted in injuries, and, in some cases, fatalities. Police urge the public and students to report suspicious activity and emphasise that any attempt to disrupt public order will be met with legal consequences.