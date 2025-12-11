University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 11, 2025, 4:54 PM
171 1 minute read
University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

A routine campus sweep took a turn when Bangkok police arrested a first-year university student for allegedly carrying a loaded revolver.

The arrest took place on the evening of December 9, at approximately 9pm. The 19 year old male student was found under a university building with a .38-calibre Smith & Wesson revolver, six rounds of ammunition, and a leather holster.

He was detained at Uthenthawai Campus of Rajamangala University of Technology, Tawan-ok, located on Phaya Thai Road in Pathumwan district.

Later, at around 12:35am yesterday, December 10, senior officers arrived at the campus to oversee the operation and question the suspect. Khaosod reported that the student faces two charges: unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a firearm in public without a reasonable cause.

.38-calibre revolver seized from university student in Bangkok
Photo via Khaosod

According to Police Major General Chaikrit Pho-a, six illegal firearms have already been seized from within the institution in recent operations.

Police added that the arrest is part of broader measures under the Royal Thai Police’s initiative to combat campus violence. Officers from Pathumwan Station, including newer patrol teams, have been tasked with conducting proactive searches at high-risk institutions.

In earlier sweeps, police uncovered a stash of weapons hidden in the Pathumwan Institute of Technology and Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-ok.

Related Articles

During the extensive search of the campuses, officers found 13 knives and two black walkie-talkies hidden in bushes, behind buildings, and even beneath school structures at the Uthenthawai campus. At Pathumwan Institute of Technology, another three knives were recovered.

The raid follows a series of violent incidents in past years involving technical college students, many of which have resulted in injuries, and, in some cases, fatalities. Police urge the public and students to report suspicious activity and emphasise that any attempt to disrupt public order will be met with legal consequences.

Latest Thailand News
Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket

43 seconds ago
University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok

45 minutes ago
Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25 | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25

2 hours ago
Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules

2 hours ago
Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK? | Thaiger International Education

Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK?

2 hours ago
Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering &#8216;special massage&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering ‘special massage’

3 hours ago
Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars | Thaiger Thailand News

Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars

3 hours ago
Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun

3 hours ago
Russian tourist severely injured in Pattaya ferry accident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian tourist severely injured in Pattaya ferry accident

4 hours ago
Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout

6 hours ago
Pattaya driver cites mechanical failure as car crashes into home, injuring 3 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya driver cites mechanical failure as car crashes into home, injuring 3

6 hours ago
Wild macaque captured after fatal attack in Yala | Thaiger South Thailand News

Wild macaque captured after fatal attack in Yala

6 hours ago
Thai man killed by falling rock after entering stone mill zone for video content | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man killed by falling rock after entering stone mill zone for video content

6 hours ago
Foreigner allegedly poisons pet dogs and birds in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Foreigner allegedly poisons pet dogs and birds in Chon Buri

7 hours ago
Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves

7 hours ago
Bangkok police bust bizarre AI QR code drug operation | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police bust bizarre AI QR code drug operation

8 hours ago
2 more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes, Sa Kaeo imposes curfew | Thaiger Crime News

2 more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes, Sa Kaeo imposes curfew

8 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products

24 hours ago
Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Politics News

Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict

24 hours ago
Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket

1 day ago
Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media

1 day ago
Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large | Thaiger Thailand News

Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large

1 day ago
Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak | Thaiger Crime News

Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak

1 day ago
Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 day ago
Thai government studies Disneyland project instead of casino complex | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government studies Disneyland project instead of casino complex

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: December 11, 2025, 4:54 PM
171 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.